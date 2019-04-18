Share

When it comes to athletic clothing, Under Armour is one of the biggest names in the business. Primarily known for its signature sweat-wicking fabric, UA has been pushing the boundaries between comfort, performance, and innovation since the company was first founded in the mid-1990s. The sportswear brand has been busy launching entirely new lines of athletic wear — the likes of which have never been seen before. After working closely with New England Patriot’s Tom Brady on their recovery sleepwear line, they have also created fitness tracking shoes, and most recently, UA Rush apparel.

What is UA Rush?

Under Armour’s newest performance clothing line, UA Rush, is a beautiful combination of science and apparel design. It’s a mineral-infused fabric designed to enhance the performance of the wearer by recycling the body’s energy. It may sound like something out of a science fiction novel, but this performance fabric was born from a collaboration with Celliant — a technological leader in responsive textiles and fabrics. Under Armour has actually partnered with them before to create their 2018 Athlete Recover collection, which was scientifically designed to aid the recovery process after intense workouts. UA Rush takes the idea of responsive fabric a step further by providing performance aid during a workout, rather than only helping to recover the body afterward.

How does it work?

How can a fabric recycle energy? To simplify it, Under Armour compares the benefits of the UA Rush line to that of an infrared sauna. During any athletic performance, the body will emit heat. The responsive fabric, comprised of a unique blend of fibers and minerals, absorbs that heat and converts it into infrared energy. This infrared energy is then re-emitted back into the body, creating a temporary localized circulation of recycled energy. By creating this cycle, UA Rush is able to stimulate increased endurance and strength when worn. It is also able to promote improved recovery after your workout has ended.

Innovative and affordable

UA Rush is the most innovative baselayer to come out from the Under Armour brand so far. It has been scientifically tested and proven to improve strength and endurance. Despite the performance-enhancing nature of the responsive UA Rush fabric, the athletic apparel born from this innovation is surprisingly affordable. With prices as low as $45, you don’t need to wait for a clearance sale to start enjoying the benefits of increased performance.

The UA Rush Men’s line is filled with compression shorts, shirts, and pants. It also offers hoodies, leggings, fitted pants, and short-sleeve shirts if you prefer the look and feel of athleisure apparel. Prices range between $50 and $80 for each piece, with multiple size and color options available.

The UA Rush Women’s line is comprised of sports bras, leggings, capris, and shirts. They also offer looser-fitting short-sleeve shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and tank tops.. Prices range between $45 and $80 for each piece, with multiple size and color options available.

