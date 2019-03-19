Under Armour HOVR is more than a running shoe, it’s a fitness tracker

Share

Running isn’t easy. If it were, everyone would do it. And while some runners would argue that it’s the challenge that makes running worthwhile, there are more than a few of us out there who would prefer to make it easier. That’s why the Under Armour HOVR running shoes bring more to the table than just a comfortable fit. With UA’s Record Sensor technology, you can track distance, duration, and even the path you take as you run. So if you’re in the market for a fitness tracker, you should definitely consider these high-tech and digitally connected shoes.

A Fitbit, Apple Watch, or Garmin smartwatch can help you track your fitness, but not quite in the same way as these shoes. These digitally connected sneakers can gather data on your run with or without your smartphone on hand. The sensor inside the shoe allows for some powerful tracking tools that provide key metrics and even suggestions to help you improve. All you need to do is download the UA MapMyRun app, add your shoe, and get full access to data tracking and gait coaching based on your movements.

While the digital aspect of these shoes is definitely exciting, it’s not the only feature that makes them unique. The UA HOVR technology was built to provide that ‘zero gravity feel’ to help reduce the impact of each step. The compression mesh Energy Web also contains and molds the UA HOVR foam to help provide comfort and support as you move. With the Phantom/SE, the Infinite, and the Sonic 2, there’s a UA shoe for every kind of runner.

UA Hovr Phantom/SE

The UA HOVR line provides multiple shoe choices, but if you’re looking for the most versatile running shoe, the Phantom/SE is the direction you’ll want to go. Under Armour claims that this particular sneaker is sleeker, more aerodynamic, and more breathable than the other models. It comes with the same fitness tracking as all of the other models, so you can easily gather data on ever run you wear them on. With a padded ankle collar, an ultra-breathable liner, and a 3D molded midfoot panel, the UA HOVR Phantom/SE was built for comfort and performance without sacrificing style.

There are several colorways to choose from for both men and women as well as a variety of sizes available. The Phantom/SE is available directly from the Under Armour website for $140, but the other models below are more affordable.

Men’s Shoes

Women’s Shoes

UA HOVR Infinite

While the Phantom/SE was built to be more versatile, the Infinite was built to last. These shoes were made with distance runners in mind. With the perfect combination of cushion, bounce, durability, and efficiency, these Under Armour running shoes have gone the extra mile to help you go the extra mile. They were actually good enough to win the 2019 Runner’s World “Recommended” award.

There are several colorways to choose from for both men & women, and more to come this year! The UA HOVR Infinite is currently available for $120 directly from the Under Armour website.

Men’s Shoes

Women’s Shoes

UA HOVR Sonic 2

If you like the features of the other 2 models but are looking for something a little lighter and more flexible, the Sonic 2 is the shoe for you. It comes digitally connected with that same ‘zero gravity feel’ but with a bit more comfort built into the design. The microthread upper tonal, removable sockliner molds, and unique tongue construction all come together to create a comfortable fit.

They offer a simple black colorway that will go with anything, as well as bright colorways to stand out in your shoe closet. Coming in at just $100, the Sonic 2 is the most affordable shoe in the Under Armour HOVR lineup right now.

Men’s Shoes

Women’s Shoes