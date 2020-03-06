  1. Deals

REI Sale: Steep discounts on Garmin Fenix 5S and Vivofit fitness trackers

The winter season is winding down, and spring is nearly here. That means it’s time for REI’s annual End of Season Sale, where you can save big on a variety of items. Also, through March 9, you’ll save an extra 25% off of select clearance items (prices that end in .83 or .93), which in some cases save you more than half off regular retail prices.

We have some great deals to share with you below on a variety of electronics and electronics accessories, so let’s get started. Remember, with clearance item stock is limited, so once these deals are gone, they’re gone.

Top REI tech deals

Additional 25% off Eligible Items

Garmin Vivofit Jr.

Garmin built the Vivofit Jr. to be kid-tough. Designed to withstand the bumps and bangs of playing children, the Vivofit Jr. even features 5 ATM water resistance so your child can wear it while doing water-related activities. A free app connects to the device so parents can track children’s activities. Parents can also assign tasks and chores that appear on the tracker itself, giving parents an easy and fun way to keep their kids active.

Usually $70, REI has reduced the price down to just $50 — a full $10 cheaper than what it’s selling on Amazon for at the moment.

Garmin Fenix 5S

The Garmin Fenix 5S is top-of-the-line when it comes to the company’s smartwatches and is chock full of features and style, offering unparalleled functionality in a fitness-centric smartwatch. The 5S is slightly smaller than the Fenix 5 with a 42mm watch face, making it an excellent choice for smaller wrists. Like most Garmin watches, you’ll be able to add a dash of your personality as you switch out the straps and by downloading apps, widgets, or watch faces from the Connect IQ store.

Usually $500, during REI’s End of Season sale the 5S is just $400.

Speaqua The Barnacle + Bluetooth Speaker

Warmer weather is coming soon, so you’ll want to get prepared now. Speaqua’s The Barnacle speaker is a great way to do it. Fully waterproof with an IP68 rating, if this speaker falls overboard, it can float, and ingress protection keeps the electronic components inside dry as a bone. With an included microphone and caller ID, you can use the Barnacle for hands-free communication, and the ability to store up to 1,000 songs means you don’t need to bring your phone with to play your favorite tunes.

Unlike most other electronics in REI’s End of Season sale, the Barnacle is eligible for the extra 25% off as it is on clearance. That means you can pick up this speaker for just $34, $31 off its regular $65 retail price.

Looking for more deals? Check out our deals page.

