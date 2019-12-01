Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: Insane sales on top fitness trackers

The best Cyber Monday deals are here with new updated discounts every hour or so from all of the major retailers. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, in particular, is offering steep discounts on smartwatches as the weekend comes to an end. Some of the most formidable price cuts to come out of this sale so far are on Fitbits. We’re also seeing some great deals on the Samsung Galaxy Active 2, Apple Watch, and Garmin models as well.

Choosing the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deal for you is no easy task, but if you’re in the market for something that will help you keep to your fitness goals, that’s exactly what a Fitbit was designed to do. With big discounts on the Versa, Charge 3, and Inspire, now is a great time to save big on a new fitness tracker.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker — $69 ($31 off)

The Inspire HR isn’t the most expensive Fitbit, nor does it have the most features. However, it’s most likely exactly what you’re looking for in a fitness tracker. This compact smartwatch utilizes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and up to 5 days of battery life, so you don’t need to take it off that often unless you really want to. It can track calories, steps, hourly activity, and even sleep. It will even automatically track and record workouts like walks, swimming, and bike rides without you having to lift a finger.

We reviewed the Fitbit Inspire HR and deemed it a great fitness tracker for casual athletes. Meaning if you’re just looking for something simple, this definitely one of the best and most affordable options for you this Cyber Monday.

More Fitbit deals going on now

The Inspire HR is one of the best options for anyone who is looking for a no-nonsense activity tracker, but there are plenty of other Fitbit deals going on right now. The Versa 2 and Versa Lite are also receiving price cuts today, and the coveted Charge 3 is getting a discount as well. Below are a few of the best deals we’ve found so far for Cyber Monday 2019.

Fitbit Versa Lite ($61 off): If you’re in the market for something more than just a tracker, the Fitbit Versa Lite is much more like a smartwatch. It’s a stripped-down version of the Versa 2, but it can still receive call, text, and app alerts directly to your wrist. It also comes with more than 15 exercise modes

Looking for more Cyber Week savings? We’ve also found iPhone deals and smartphone discounts for today.

