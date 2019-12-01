Amazon is playing in full out Cyber Monday mode on the Cyber Monday Countdown. The retail giant carried over all of the Black Friday deals for Echo devices, including mini-bundles with an Amazon Smart Plug or a smart light bulb added to a smart speaker or smart display. If you’re looking for the best deals on Ring, Blink, Kindle, Fire TV, Fire tablets, eero, or any other Amazon device brands, this is the place.
There are four new deals on multiple Echo devices you can unlock with unique codes. You can buy:
Three Echo Dots for $57 with the code DOT3PACK
Two Echo Show 5 for $90 with the code SHOW52PK
Two Echo Flex for $35 with the code FLEX2PK
Two Echo Auto for $50 with the code AUTO2PK
You can also order an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5, a $20 savings when you use Alexa’s assistance. Say, “Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug,” with an Alexa-enabled device or the iOS or Android Alexa App.
The Amazon device deals below are available right now but don’t count on them staying the same through Cyber Monday; they could be gone later today. Some of the listed Amazon device deals may revert to regular prices or sell out. If an item does sell out, there’s a chance it may be in stock before the sale ends, but unless Amazon states a target availability date in the listing, you can’t count on out-of-stock items coming back soon. So, don’t wait. If you see something you need or want and you like the price, go for it. We don’t think any of the current deal prices will go lower — these prices are as good as they’ll get.
The Best Amazon Devices Deals
Amazon Fire TV Cube$90 $120
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$22 $50
Get Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5 for $139$139 $289
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet$60 $100
Echo Show 5 - Charcoal$50 $90
Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera$140 $190
Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera$125 $190
Amazon Echo Show 5$50 $90
Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera$125 $190
Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black$30 $50
Fire TV Recast (1 TB)$180 $280
Kindle Oasis E-reader (9th Generation)$150 $280
Get Ring Peephole Cam Bundle and an Echo Show 5 for $179$179 $318
Echo Sub$110 $240
Echo Show 8$80 $130
Get Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Echo Show 5 for $179$179 $339
Echo Dot Kids Edition$40 $70
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)$60 $100
Amazon Fire TV Recast$130 $230
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal$151 $249
Echo Dot With Clock$35 $60
All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB)$100 $150
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal)$47 $100
Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2$219 $319
Check back often because we will continue to monitor Amazon’s device deal multiple times a day and update this post right through Cyber Week.
Echo devices
- Echo Dot 3rd-Generation: $22, $28 off
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug: $27, $48 off
- Echo (3rd Gen): $60, $40 off
- Echo Auto: $30, $20 off
- Echo Connect: $13, $22 off
- Echo Dot with Clock: $35, $25 off
- Echo Dot Kids Edition: $40, $30 off
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb – Alexa smart home starter kit: $100, $80 off
- Echo Sub Bundle with Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $210, $70 off
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $100, $50 off
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: $27, $38 off
- Echo Show (2nd Gen): $150, $80 off
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug: $155, $100 off
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb – Alexa smart home starter kit: $150, $80 off
- Echo Input: $15, $20 off
- Echo Show 5: $50, $40 off
- Echo Show 5 with Wyze 1080p indoor Smart Home Camera: $60, $56 off
- Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug: $55, $60 off
- Echo Show 8 with Wyze 1080p indoor smart home camera: $90, $66 off
- Echo Flex: $20, $5 off
- Echo Flex with Night Light: $32, $8 off
- Echo Flex with Smart Motion Sensor: $32, $8 off
- Echo Show 8: $80, $50 off
- Echo Show: $150, $80 off
- Echo (3rd gen): $60, $40 off
- Echo Sub: $110, $20 off
- Echo Link Amp: $240, $60 off
- Echo Link: $170, $30 off
Fire tablets
- Fire 7 Tablet: $30, $20 off
- Fire HD 8: $50, $30 off
- Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100, $50 off
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $60, $40 off
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $80, $50 off
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: $150, $50 off
Fire TVs
- Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition: $100, $50 off
- Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition: $100, $70 off
- Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition; $120, $60 off
- Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition: $160, $70 off
- Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition: $200, $100 off
- Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $200, $100 off
- Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $230, $100 off
- Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $250, $100 off
- TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $270, $110 off
Fire TV devices
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25, $25 off
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $20, $20 off
- Fire TV Cube:$90, $30 off
Kindle e-readers
- Kindle Paperwhite: $85, $45 off
Ring security cameras
- Ring Spotlight Cam Wired 2-pack: $349, $49 off
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery 2-Pack: $280, $118 off
- Ring Floodlight Camera: $199, $100 off
Blink security cameras
- Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 1 camera kit: $75, $75 off
- Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 2 camera kit: $135, $95 off
- Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 3 camera kit: $185, $115 off
- Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 5 camera kit: $285, $145 off
Bundles
- Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Fire TV Recast (DVR) and an HD Antenna: $172, $128 off
- Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2: $219, $100 off
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle: $179, $160 off
- Introducing Fire TV Blaster bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot: $80, $55 off
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot: $100, $50 off
- Ring Peephole Cam with Rechargeable Battery Pack and Echo Show 5: $179, $139 off
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5: $139, $150 off
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5: $179, $160 off
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit: $185, $65 off
- Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot: $47, $53 off
- Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot: $42, $48 off
