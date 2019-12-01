Deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and all Amazon devices updated

Amazon is playing in full out Cyber Monday mode on the Cyber Monday Countdown. The retail giant carried over all of the Black Friday deals for Echo devices, including mini-bundles with an Amazon Smart Plug or a smart light bulb added to a smart speaker or smart display. If you’re looking for the best deals on Ring, Blink, Kindle, Fire TV, Fire tablets, eero, or any other Amazon device brands, this is the place.

There are four new deals on multiple Echo devices you can unlock with unique codes. You can buy:
Three Echo Dots for $57 with the code DOT3PACK
Two Echo Show 5 for $90 with the code SHOW52PK
Two Echo Flex for $35 with the code FLEX2PK
Two Echo Auto for $50 with the code AUTO2PK

You can also order an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5, a $20 savings when you use Alexa’s assistance. Say, “Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug,” with an Alexa-enabled device or the iOS or Android Alexa App.

The Amazon device deals below are available right now but don’t count on them staying the same through Cyber Monday; they could be gone later today. Some of the listed Amazon device deals may revert to regular prices or sell out. If an item does sell out, there’s a chance it may be in stock before the sale ends, but unless Amazon states a target availability date in the listing, you can’t count on out-of-stock items coming back soon. So, don’t wait. If you see something you need or want and you like the price, go for it. We don’t think any of the current deal prices will go lower — these prices are as good as they’ll get.

The Best Amazon Devices Deals

THE ULTIMATE STREAMING DEVICE

Amazon Fire TV Cube

$90 $120
Expires soon
A mixture of an Amazon Echo and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Cube offers the exact same feature set as the latter but with the added benefit of moonlighting as an Amazon Echo.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$22 $50
Expires soon
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is the most recent version of the Echo Dot, excluding the one with a clock. Alexa lives in the Echo Dot and can tell you the weather, control your smart home, and much more.
Buy at Amazon

Get Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5 for $139

$139 $289
Expires soon
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a step up from the original, with much clearer 1080p HD video. The addition of an Echo Show 5 in the bundle deal for an additional $10 is well worth it.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

$60 $100
Expires soon
The Fire 7 is an ideal pick if you are looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It has a 7-inch screen, a fast processor, and 16 GB of storage. It also comes with a kid-proof case with built-in stand.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 - Charcoal

$50 $90
Expires soon
The Echo Show 5 can do more than show the time. You can use it to see news summaries and video clips, display photos, watch videos, films, and TV shows, and make video calls with family and friends.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$140 $190
Expires soon
Pre-order the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $30 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera

$125 $190
Expires soon
The 5.5-inch Echo Show is bunded with the Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor wire-free camera that has 2-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live-view recording with free cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

$50 $90
Expires soon
The Echo Show 5 has a fantastic 5.5-inch screen so you can keep up with your appointments, check traffic, find great recipes, watch videos, keep up with your favorite television shows, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera

$125 $190
Expires soon
This bundle lets you see security camera footage on a screen you can put anywhere in your home. Plus, you can use the Show to listen music, check the weather, make a grocery list and more.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black

$30 $50
Expires soon
The Amazon Fire 7 is one of the best choices if you're looking for a budget tablet. It's equipped with all Amazon's services, including all your Kindle books, Audible audiobooks, and Prime Videos.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Recast (1 TB)

$180 $280
Expires soon
Watch and record over-the-air TV at home with the Alexa-enabled Fire TV Recast. You can record up to 4 shows at once. Plus, store up to 150 hours of HD programming.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis E-reader (9th Generation)

$150 $280
Expires soon
With a stunning resolution, the Oasis’ screen is packed with crisp details. Texts appear sharp and easy to read, plus you can customize font styles and sizes for a personalized reading experience.
Buy at Amazon

Get Ring Peephole Cam Bundle and an Echo Show 5 for $179

$179 $318
Expires soon
Can't install a doorbell, but want all the great features that they provide? The Peephole Cam is the perfect solution. The included Echo Show 5 makes this a great deal.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Sub

$110 $240
Expires soon
The Echo Sub is a powerful subwoofer that can enhance your audio experience if you use Echo smart speakers primarily for music. Note that the Echo Sub must be paired with an Echo device to operate.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$80 $130
Expires soon
Get Amazon's latest smart display for a great price this holiday season. The Echo Show is now on sale for $80. You'll be ready to ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world.
Buy at Amazon

Get Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Echo Show 5 for $179

$179 $339
Expires soon
When you choose the Ring Video Doorbell, you get the highest quality 1080p video, customizable motion zones, and you never have to charge it. Works with Alexa and even includes a free Echo Show 5.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition

$40 $70
Expires soon
The Echo Dot Kids Edition is an Echo with parental controls. Children can use the Echo to make calls, listen to music, and ask for bedtime stories, but parents can set strict limits on activity.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)

$60 $100
Expires soon
The Amazon Echo 3rd Gen is a powerful smart speaker with 360-degree Dolby sound and Alexa built right in. Ask for a song, check the weather, and control your smart home all from one device.
Buy at Amazon
A DVR WITH A TWIST

Amazon Fire TV Recast

$130 $230
Expires soon
Designed to be used alongside a Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna, the Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you access your recorded content from anywhere on Earth using a smartphone or tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal

$151 $249
Expires soon
The Ring's Video Doorbell 2 with the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) lets you monitor who comes to your door.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot With Clock

$35 $60
Expires soon
The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock packs in all the features you expect from the Alexa-powered smart speaker, but with a customizable LED readout on the side that shows time, temperature, and more.
Buy at Amazon

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB)

$100 $150
Expires soon
A Full HD display and a powerful processor make the newly released Fire tablet a wonderful entertainment device. It also comes with Alexa, so you can easily connect to info, entertainment, and people.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen - Charcoal)

$47 $100
Expires soon
The Fire TV Stick 4K and the third-gen Echo Dot bundle will let you control your TV hands-free using only your voice. Access over 500,000 movies and shows and access to stunning 4K content.
Buy at Amazon

Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2

$219 $319
Expires soon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube is our pick for the best streaming device for 2019. Grab this home theater control center for less when you bundle it with the Ring Video Doorbell 2.
Buy at Amazon

Check back often because we will continue to monitor Amazon’s device deal multiple times a day and update this post right through Cyber Week.

Echo devices

  • Echo Dot 3rd-Generation: $22, $28 off
  • Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug: $27, $48 off
  • Echo (3rd Gen): $60, $40 off
  • Echo Auto: $30, $20 off
  • Echo Connect: $13, $22 off
  • Echo Dot with Clock: $35, $25 off
  • Echo Dot Kids Edition: $40, $30 off
  • Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb – Alexa smart home starter kit: $100, $80 off
  • Echo Sub Bundle with Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $210, $70 off
  • Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $100, $50 off
  • Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: $27, $38 off
  • Echo Show (2nd Gen): $150, $80 off
  • Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug: $155, $100 off
  • Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb – Alexa smart home starter kit: $150, $80 off
  • Echo Input: $15, $20 off
  • Echo Show 5: $50, $40 off
  • Echo Show 5 with Wyze 1080p indoor Smart Home Camera: $60, $56 off
  • Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug: $55, $60 off
  • Echo Show 8 with Wyze 1080p indoor smart home camera: $90, $66 off
  • Echo Flex: $20, $5 off
  • Echo Flex with Night Light: $32, $8 off
  • Echo Flex with Smart Motion Sensor: $32, $8 off
  • Echo Show 8: $80, $50 off
  • Echo Show: $150, $80 off
  • Echo (3rd gen): $60, $40 off
  • Echo Sub: $110, $20 off
  • Echo Link Amp: $240, $60 off
  • Echo Link: $170, $30 off

Fire tablets

amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday fire hd 8 tablet 2 1

  • Fire 7 Tablet: $30, $20 off
  • Fire HD 8: $50, $30 off
  • Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100, $50 off
  • Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $60, $40 off
  • Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $80, $50 off
  • Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: $150, $50 off

Fire TVs

black friday amazon device deals toshiba 55lf711u20 55 inch 4k ultra hd smart led tv hdr fire edition 1
  • Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition: $100, $50 off
  • Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition: $100, $70 off
  • Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition; $120, $60 off
  • Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition: $160, $70 off
  • Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition: $200, $100 off
  • Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $200, $100 off
  • Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $230, $100 off
  • Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $250, $100 off
  • TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition: $270, $110 off

Fire TV devices

amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday all new fire tv cube 1
  • Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25, $25 off
  • Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $20, $20 off
  • Fire TV Cube:$90, $30 off

Kindle e-readers

black friday amazon device deals kindle paperwhite 1

  • Kindle Paperwhite: $85, $45 off

Ring security cameras

  • Ring Spotlight Cam Wired 2-pack: $349, $49 off
  • Ring Spotlight Cam Battery 2-Pack: $280, $118 off
  • Ring Floodlight Camera: $199, $100 off

Blink security cameras

black friday amazon device deals echo dot with blink xt2 outdoor indoor smart security camera 1 kit
  • Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 1 camera kit: $75, $75 off
  • Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 2 camera kit: $135, $95 off
  • Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 3 camera kit: $185, $115 off
  • Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 5 camera kit: $285, $145 off

Bundles

amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday ring video doorbell pro with echo show 5 1
  • Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Fire TV Recast (DVR) and an HD Antenna: $172, $128 off
  • Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2: $219, $100 off
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle: $179, $160 off
  • Introducing Fire TV Blaster bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot: $80, $55 off
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot: $100, $50 off
  • Ring Peephole Cam with Rechargeable Battery Pack and Echo Show 5: $179, $139 off
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5: $139, $150 off
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5: $179, $160 off
  • Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit: $185, $65 off
  • Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot: $47, $53 off
  • Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot: $42, $48 off

