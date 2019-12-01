Amazon is playing in full out Cyber Monday mode on the Cyber Monday Countdown. The retail giant carried over all of the Black Friday deals for Echo devices, including mini-bundles with an Amazon Smart Plug or a smart light bulb added to a smart speaker or smart display. If you’re looking for the best deals on Ring, Blink, Kindle, Fire TV, Fire tablets, eero, or any other Amazon device brands, this is the place.

There are four new deals on multiple Echo devices you can unlock with unique codes. You can buy:

Three Echo Dots for $57 with the code DOT3PACK

Two Echo Show 5 for $90 with the code SHOW52PK

Two Echo Flex for $35 with the code FLEX2PK

Two Echo Auto for $50 with the code AUTO2PK

You can also order an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5, a $20 savings when you use Alexa’s assistance. Say, “Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug,” with an Alexa-enabled device or the iOS or Android Alexa App.

The Amazon device deals below are available right now but don’t count on them staying the same through Cyber Monday; they could be gone later today. Some of the listed Amazon device deals may revert to regular prices or sell out. If an item does sell out, there’s a chance it may be in stock before the sale ends, but unless Amazon states a target availability date in the listing, you can’t count on out-of-stock items coming back soon. So, don’t wait. If you see something you need or want and you like the price, go for it. We don’t think any of the current deal prices will go lower — these prices are as good as they’ll get.

The Best Amazon Devices Deals

Check back often because we will continue to monitor Amazon’s device deal multiple times a day and update this post right through Cyber Week.

Echo devices

Echo Dot 3rd-Generation : $22, $28 off

: $22, $28 off Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug : $27, $48 off

$27, $48 off Echo (3rd Gen) : $60, $40 off

$60, $40 off Echo Auto : $30, $20 off

$30, $20 off Echo Connect : $13, $22 off

$13, $22 off Echo Dot with Clock : $35, $25 off

$35, $25 off Echo Dot Kids Edition : $40, $30 off

$40, $30 off Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb – Alexa smart home starter kit : $100, $80 off

$100, $80 off Echo Sub Bundle with Echo Plus (2nd Gen) : $210, $70 off

$210, $70 off Echo Plus (2nd Gen) : $100, $50 off

$100, $50 off Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb : $27, $38 off

$27, $38 off Echo Show (2nd Gen) : $150, $80 off

$150, $80 off Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug : $155, $100 off

$155, $100 off Echo Show (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb – Alexa smart home starter kit : $150, $80 off

$150, $80 off Echo Input : $15, $20 off

$15, $20 off Echo Show 5 : $50, $40 off

$50, $40 off Echo Show 5 with Wyze 1080p indoor Smart Home Camera : $60, $56 off

$60, $56 off Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug : $55, $60 off

$55, $60 off Echo Show 8 with Wyze 1080p indoor smart home camera : $90, $66 off

$90, $66 off Echo Flex : $20, $5 off

$20, $5 off Echo Flex with Night Light : $32, $8 off

$32, $8 off Echo Flex with Smart Motion Sensor : $32, $8 off

$32, $8 off Echo Show 8 : $80, $50 off

$80, $50 off Echo Show : $150, $80 off

$150, $80 off Echo (3rd gen) : $60, $40 off

$60, $40 off Echo Sub : $110, $20 off

$110, $20 off Echo Link Amp : $240, $60 off

$240, $60 off Echo Link : $170, $30 off

Fire tablets

Fire 7 Tablet : $30, $20 off

$30, $20 off Fire HD 8 : $50, $30 off

$50, $30 off Fire HD 10 Tablet : $100, $50 off

$100, $50 off Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet : $60, $40 off

$60, $40 off Fire HD 8 Kids Edition : $80, $50 off

$80, $50 off Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet : $150, $50 off

Fire TVs

Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition : $100, $50 off

$100, $50 off Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition : $100, $70 off

$100, $70 off Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition ; $120, $60 off

$120, $60 off Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition : $160, $70 off

$160, $70 off Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition : $200, $100 off

$200, $100 off Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition : $200, $100 off

$200, $100 off Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition : $230, $100 off

$230, $100 off Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition : $250, $100 off

$250, $100 off TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition : $270, $110 off

Fire TV devices

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote : $25, $25 off

$25, $25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote : $20, $20 off

$20, $20 off Fire TV Cube :$90, $30 off

Kindle e-readers

Kindle Paperwhite : $85, $45 off

Ring security cameras

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired 2-pack : $349, $49 off

$349, $49 off Ring Spotlight Cam Battery 2-Pack : $280, $118 off

$280, $118 off Ring Floodlight Camera : $199, $100 off

Blink security cameras

Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 1 camera kit : $ 75, $75 off

75, $75 off Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 2 camera kit : $135, $95 off

$135, $95 off Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 3 camera kit : $185, $115 off

$185, $115 off Echo Dot with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 5 camera kit : $285, $145 off

Bundles

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Fire TV Recast (DVR) and an HD Antenna : $172, $128 off

$172, $128 off Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2 : $219, $100 off

$219, $100 off Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle : $179, $160 off

$179, $160 off Introducing Fire TV Blaster bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot : $80, $55 off

$80, $55 off Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot : $100, $50 off

$100, $50 off Ring Peephole Cam with Rechargeable Battery Pack and Echo Show 5 : $179, $139 off

$179, $139 off Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 : $139, $150 off

$139, $150 off Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 : $179, $160 off

$179, $160 off Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit : $185, $65 off

$185, $65 off Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot : $47, $53 off

$47, $53 off Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot : $42, $48 off

