Get fit on a budget with the Vivo app and its army of personal trainers

Your spin class in January is fuller than ever thanks to the rush of New Year’s resolution keepers, but now, you don’t have to go to your boutique fitness studio to get the same boutique fitness experience. Thanks to Vivo, you’ll be able to access thousands of workout classes and a veritable army of personal trainers and nutritionists, all from the comfort of your own home. So while everyone else is emptying their pocketbooks in order to keep up with their fitness goals for 2018, you can spend less than $10 a month and avoid those sweaty crowds.

Whether you’re looking for a running, spinning, yoga, strength training, or even meditation class, Vivo has you covered. Simply start the app, put in your headphones, and Vivo’s trainers will do the rest. Hailing from boutique gyms including Equinox and Barry’s Bootcamp, these trainers have turned their workouts into audio classes that claim to re-create the experience of a $40 per session class, but with all the convenience (and cost-effectiveness) of an app-based workout. You’ll have a trainer in your ear, combining motivational messages with high-energy music. Plus, Vivo’s meal plans can also help you reach health goals and provide tips on what meals and snacks to make. Once you’ve created an account, you need only to choose workouts and recipes by type. Alternatively, you can create a custom fitness program and meal plan predicated upon your biometrics and goals. Workouts range from five to 30 minutes, and are categorized as beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. All workouts come with DJ-curated playlists that claim to complement the audio coaching component of the experience. “We’re not looking to replace gyms, personal trainers, or nutritionists,” said Dhaval Chadha, CEO of Vivo. “We want to give more people the highest quality options at affordable prices and save them from getting lost in the abyss of mediocre content out there. We are excited to make the highest quality of personal training and healthy meal planning available to people everywhere.”

While the app is free, you’ll need to pay either $9 a month for the basic plan, or $12 a month for a customized plan (yearly subscriptions come with discounts, of course). If you’re not convinced that Vivo is for you, the app also offers a seven-day free trial.