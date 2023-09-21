Best Buy’s latest sale gets you a 65-inch 4K TV from $360

TV deals offer a wide range of sizes, so you’re going to need help from our guide on what size TV to buy to determine the perfect screen for your home theater setup. If your magic number is 65 inches, then you should check out Best Buy’s ongoing sale for 65-inch 4K TVs. You can get one for as cheap as $360, but you can also take advantage of discounts on some top-of-the-line models. We’re not sure how much time is left before these offers go offline though, so you’re going to have to hurry with your decision on which one to purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy’s 65-inch 4K TV sale

For a very affordable $360, you can get the , for $70 in savings on its original price of $430. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR, you’ll be able to access all of the top streaming services through the Roku platform. Another cheap option in Best Buy’s 65-inch 4K TV sale is the , which offers the same 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support, but is instead powered by Google TV to let you watch your favorite streaming shows. It’s available for $400, down $50 from its sticker price of $450.

Best Buy’s sale also includes two 65-inch 4K TVs that are included in our list of the best TVs. There’s the , which will be yours for $1,900 following a $600 discount on its original price of $2,500. Our top choice is also available — you can purchase the for $2,800 instead of $3,300, for savings of $500. If you need help deciding between them, you should take a look at our QLED versus OLED comparison.

If you’re planning to buy a 65-inch 4K TV, there are dozens available with discounts from Best Buy. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to make a massive investments, there’s surely an offer that will be perfect for you. Once something catches your eye in Best Buy’s 65-inch 4K TV sale, it’s highly recommended that you hurry in completing the transaction because if you take too long, you may miss out on the savings.

