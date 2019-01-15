Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon’s updated base model Fire TV stick now comes with an Alexa remote

Parker Hall
By
Amazon tech deals Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote

Video streaming — and general technology — giant Amazon has announced a cool new update to its base-level Fire TV stick, which allows viewers to stream their favorite films and TV shows in 1080p, and retails for $40.

Starting now, the base model Fire TV stick comes with the Alexa voice remote that the company released alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K, allowing buyers to search for their favorite content with their voice, rather than having to navigate menus by hand.

The update also means that the Fire TV stick gets Bluetooth and multidirectional infrared support — as these are what powers the voice remote, and weren’t previously standard on the most basic Fire TV Stick.

In addition, the updated Fire TV Stick comes with IMDb’s Freedive movie service pre-installed, which will allow viewers to immediately dig into a well of complimentary content. That said, we expect that nearly all buyers will be purchasing one because they already have a Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu subscription that they’d like to bring to their big screen.

To go along with the new bundle, standalone Alexa voice remotes are also now getting a 50-percent price cut, down to $15 per unit from their original $30 per unit price point, making this a great time for those interested in adding voice search to their Fire TV interface.

We’ve been fans of the Fire TV interface for years now, and are particularly enthralled by the high-end Fire TV Cube, which we have called our favorite streaming device on the market. Frankly, if you can add voice search to your current streaming interface, we highly recommend it. Having the ability to quickly and easily find content with your voice is very nice, especially given how many streaming services people often subscribe to in the modern era.

Those interested in learning more about the Amazon Fire TV Stick can check out the company’s website. Looking for great content to watch on your new streaming stick? Be sure to check out our list of the best movies available on Amazon right now, as well as our list of what’s new on the on-demand streaming service.

Don't Miss

QLED vs. OLED TV: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?
Jay-Z Tidal 4:44
Music

Tidal faces legal jeopardy over fake stream numbers accusation

In another challenging chapter for music subscription service Tidal, Norwegian authorities have begun a formal investigation into charges that the company faked millions of streams for artists such as Kanye West and Beyoncé.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best new movie trailers fyre festival documentary
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw,’ ‘IO,’ Fyre Festival, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for a Fyre Festival documentary, as well as Velvet Buzzsaw and Iron Sky: The Coming Race.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream true detective seaon 3 premiere
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Annihilation,’ ‘True Detective’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Annihilation, the start of a new season of True Detective, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to program an rca universal remote remotes getty
Home Theater

Our quick-and-easy guide to programming an RCA universal remote

If you're tired of using a million different remotes in your home theater, office, or living room, you'll likely be interested in a single RCA universal remote. Here's how to program it for your system.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ears on with sonys brain bending 360 reality audio ces 2019 sony360realityaudiodemo 3
Home Theater

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio is the epic sound revolution you didn’t know you needed

After Sony’s utterly bizarre press conference, I almost missed what was perhaps the most impactful sonic experience at the show. Luckily, I went back to Sony’s booth on the last day of the show, only to have my mind blown.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The seven best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
vlc player apple airplay 20190115 093449
Computing

Beam up the videos: AirPlay support is coming to VLC player

At CES 2019, the developers of VLC player announced they are adding support for Apple's Airplay feature, allowing consumers to beam video and other content from their iPhone and Android devices to an Apple TV. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
consumers want net neutrality shutterstock 275054123
Home Theater

Not chill: Netflix is hiking prices across all its tiers

Netflix has to get the billions of dollars it's spending on new content from somewhere. The streaming giant announced price hikes across the board, raising its monthly rates between $1 and $2 per tier in the next few months.
Posted By Parker Hall
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
polk command bar 3
Home Theater

Polk’s Command Bar joins Alexa’s multi-room music party

Polk's Command Bar is a home theater soundbar with Alexa built in. But with a new update, it can also be grouped with Amazon's Echo products and other third-party speakers for a multi-room experience.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Sling TV
Home Theater

Sling TV offers free shows, a la carte subscription channels to Roku users

If you are among a select group of Roku users, Sling TV has added free TV shows and the option to subscribe to individual channels without having to subscribe to the company's base level of channels.
Posted By Simon Cohen