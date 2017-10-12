Amazon Prime Video could hit Apple TV 4K very soon, according to rumor

Since Apple announced its Apple TV 4K at its event last month, and confirmed that Amazon Prime Video would finally make an appearance on the platform, fans of the set-top streamer have been eager to find out exactly when this would happen. Now, according to a Reddit thread MacRumors points to, it appears October 26th could be the big day for Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV 4K.

You may not want to schedule a big Justified viewing party just yet though: All we have is the say-so of an unverified source, who claims to be an Amazon engineer on Reddit. AmazonVideoEngineer has only held a Reddit account for 13 days, and appears to have created it just to post a thread called “The truth about Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV,” in which they claimed that the app has been ready “for months already,” and could launch as early as October 26 — though they were quick to point out this is the earliest the app could make its debut.

However the source came back yesterday to up the ante, with a new level of confidence, this time stating, “I am very confident in saying that the 26th is finally the day.”

If true, this will no doubt be welcome news to Apple TV users who have been waiting — perhaps not so patiently — for an alternative to Hulu and Netflix. It’s an especially big deal for buyers of the new 4K version of the set-top box, because Amazon just so happens to have a pretty kick-ass line up of 4K shows and movies. And really, what’s the point in owning a 4K TV, and a 4K Apple TV, if you’re limited in what you can watch?

Needless to say, no one would be happier than Apple itself to see Amazon Prime Video launch sooner rather than later. Given that the next 60 days will be key for the all-important holiday sales period, being able to tell customers that their 4K choices will include Amazon when they fire up their brand new toy should help stem the tide against Roku and Amazon’s own devices.

Of course, just because you can access 4K streaming content doesn’t mean you’ll get true 4K UHD — Amazon notes that you’ll need a minimum of 15 Mbps of bandwidth for the full experience, while also pointing out that Netflix and YouTube recommend 20 Mbps for 4K.