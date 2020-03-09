It’s been almost four years since the Apple Powerbeats3 were released. Naturally, it seems prime time for Apple to give the popular earbuds an update.

The Powerbeats4, Apple’s successor to the aforementioned buds, are currently unconfirmed and unannounced. With leaked images and an FCC filing, however, we’ve a clearer understanding of what Apple has in store for its fans.

Here’s everything we know so far about the rumored Apple Powerbeats4.

Design

From leaked promo images first found by WinFuture, the Powerbeats4 will keep the wire between the left and right earbuds. According to a recent FCC filing, the cord on the Powerbeats4 will run from the opposite side to the Powerbeats3, which may make for a slightly different feel on the ear.

Depending on which camp you’re in, the decision to stay away from true wireless can be seen as a positive of the potential earbuds, or it can be viewed as an oversight. Either way, the leaks lead us to believe the Powerbeats4 will stay wired.

Features

A few key specs were found alongside those promo images, including the disclosure that the new Powerbeats will have Apple’s H1 audio chip. It’s the same audio chip found in the Apple AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro, and it’s expected to provide battery life of up to 15 hours. For those keeping count, that’s three hours better than the Powerbeats 3 (12 hours of battery life).

The chip will also give the Powerbeats 4 the ability to call up Siri simply by saying “Hey Siri”.

The Powerbeats 4 are even said to have a quick-charge feature that is expected to give listeners an hour of playback after just five minutes of charging.

Price

Apple has not announced a price for the Powerbeats 4.

Because nothing about the Apple Powerbeats4 is officially confirmed, the prospective price of these earbuds is completely unknown. We know the Powerbeats Pro currently cost $250, and that the Powerbeats3 come in at $200. Because of that, we confidently saw that the Powerbeats4 will have a similar price, if not slightly more.

Release date

Apple has not announced a release date for the Powerbeats 4.

With the effects of coronavirus running rampant through the tech industry, it’s hard to guess a release date for the Powerbeats4, or even an announcement from Apple about the product.

The FCC filing and the existence of the leaked images and specs are good signs that these buds could be coming soon. But we live in uncertain times at the moment, and it’s entirely possible that these buds could be on the backburner. Either way, we’ll await Apple’s next move, and let you know as soon as it happens.

