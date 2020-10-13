Apple AirPods Pro vs. Powerbeats Pro: Which Prime Day deal is better?

A pair of trusty wireless earbuds are a great addition for anyone — especially if you’ve been using wired earphones all your life. The two best wireless earbuds on the market have to be the AirPods Pro and the Powerbeats Pro. Both price in at about $250 without any discounts, but with Prime Day deals in full swing, the AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $199 and the Powerbeats Pro are down to $175. Wondering which ones are the right wireless buds for you? Keep reading.

If you are going solely on price, right now the Powerbeats Pro have a better deal. They’re on sale for just $175, which means they’re about $34 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. But price shouldn’t be the only factor used for comparison. Let’s start with the basics. The AirPods Pro come in one dynamic color, the signature Apple white, but the Powerbeats Pro are available in multiple shades including ivory, lava red, and black. So if design and color are a selling point for you, you’ll want to keep this in mind.

The second big difference between the two is listening time. The AirPods Pro run for about four and a half hours on one charge but the Powerbeats Pro win this round with about nine hours of total listening time available. But, the greatest difference between the two is that the AirPods Pro comes with two new listening modes: Transparency and noise-cancellation. The AirPod Pro’s noise-cancellation is pretty advanced; most city noises are easily blocked out with this mode enabled. With transparency, you’re more connected to your surroundings but you can still distinctly hear any music you’re playing. If you require these features, the AirPods Pro is clearly the better option as it’s designed to be as versatile as possible.

Apart from listening time and additional listening modes, the features between these two wireless earbuds are pretty similar. They’re both sweat and water-resistant, designed for the active wearer. The sound quality is great in both earbuds too because of Apple’s H1 chip, and they can both be used with Siri for a hands-free experience. They’re also designed for comfort so wearing either the Powerbeats Pro or AirPods Pro will never harm your ear in any way. Finally, they both also have fast-fuel charging which means that a 5-minute charge in their case will give you up to an hour of additional listening time.

Which one should you choose? It all comes down to what kind of features you want. If the color, design, and longer listening time matter to you then the Powerbeats Pro are the better option. But, if you want the additional noise-cancellation and transparency modes, you’ll want to go with the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

The AirPods Pro are a big upgrade from any of their predecessors. These earbuds feature soft, silicone tips for maximum comfort and come with Adaptive EQ to custom tailor your music to the shape of your ear. You’ll have no problem setting these earbuds up within seconds with any of your devices and jamming out to your favorite tunes no matter where you are.

Get the AirPods Pro now for only $199, that’s $51 off of their original price of $250. You’ll want to take advantage of the Prime Day deal before you miss your chance. Not the AirPods for you? Check out these other Prime Day AirPods deals.

Powerbeats Pro — $175, was $250

These colorful, vibrant earbuds will always match your personality. The ear hooks can be adjusted to match the shape of your ear, keeping your Powerbeats Pro practically glued to your ear for the best musical experience. With in-built Bluetooth, you’ll also be able to connect this device to any smartphone in seconds.

Buy the Powerbeats Pro now for only $175, originally priced at $250. Jump on this Prime Day deal now before these wireless earbuds sell out.

