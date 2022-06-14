Apple will stream all MLS games for a decade, starting in 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple today announced that it has secured the rights to stream every live Major League Soccer match for 10 years, starting in 2023. One catch — it’ll require a subscription to a new MLS streaming service, which will only be available in the Apple TV app. Neither Apple nor MLS released details on how much the new subscription would cost.

The deal — which runs through 2033 — is good for every game, as well as Leagues Cup and select MLS Next Pro and MLS Next matches.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said in a press release. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”

Currently, MLS games can mostly be found on ESPN+, with a smattering of ABC, ESPN and Fox Sports coverage thrown in.

The deal appears to be separate from Apple’s own subscription service, Apple TV+, which still costs $5 a month. But those who are subscribers will get to watch some matches without the MLS subscription. And fans who have seasons ticket packages with teams will get the new MLS streaming service for free.

In addition to the games themselves, the new MLS service also will give fans a new weekly live “whip-around show” so you can see all the top plays, along with game replays, analysis, and other original programming. Matches will include play-by-play in English as well as Spanish, and Canadian teams will find their games also available in French.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a press release. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a superfan or casual viewer.”

The Apple TV app is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, and of course on Apple TV hardware. It’s also available in a web browser, and on various smart TV platforms, including from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, TCL, Vizio, and more. The Apple TV app also is available on PlayStation and Xbox, Chromecast with Google TV, and on Comcast Xfinity.

