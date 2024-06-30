 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MLS Season Pass drops price again, to $49 for the rest of the season

By
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Apple today announced that it’s reduced the cost of a subscription to MLS Season Pass to $49 for the rest of the 2024 season. That’s down from the original price of $99 at the start of the season. (And it hit $69 at the end of April.) And if you’re also subscribed to Apple TV+, that price drops even further, to $39 for the rest of the season.

In addition to all the regular-season MLS games, you’ll get MLS All-Star events and the second-annual Leagues Cup event (which pits MLS clubs against the best from Mexico’s Liga MX). The top three from that 77-match tournament will find themselves in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Recommended Videos

And the price drop comes just in time for the El Trafico match on July 4 — that’s LA Galaxy vs. LAFC at the Rose Bowl. Last year’s game had a record 82,110 fans in attendance.

MLS Season Pass matches are available in English and Spanish. And if you can’t stand to watch just one game, MLS 360 is a whiparound show that brings you the top plays and goals from all the games, as they’re taking place. (It’s also available in English and Spanish.)

And MLS proper is just the tip of the iceberg. A subscription also gets you access to MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, so you can see the up-and-comers who will constitute the league in future years.

MLS Season Pass is exclusively on Apple TV (the app), which is available on all Apple devices, as well as on pretty much every other modern streaming platform. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV, various smart TVs, and in a web browser.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Yep, Messi has made MLS Season Pass even more popular
A Lionel Messi promo for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

If for some reason you had any doubt as to whether Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami has helped Major League Soccer overall, and Apple's MLS Season Pass streaming service in particular, the answer is a resounding yes.

Apple today announced that the three most-viewed matches on MLS Season Pass came between July 19 and July 26. While it didn't give any better fidelity than that (and hasn't all season), it did say that the broadcasts were "roughly split" between the English and Spanish options.

Read more
Messi in Miami is huge for Apple and MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass.

That headline right there? It may well be the understatement of the year. Forget Apple Vision Pro. Forget the new iPhone 15 this fall. Forget new Macs and AirPods.

Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami.

Read more
Apple TV’s multiview feature now out of beta and live for all
Apple TV's multiview feature as seen with Friday Night Baseball.

After spending a few weeks in beta form, Apple TV's multiview feature is now live for everyone for Major League Soccer matches and Friday Night Baseball games.

The Apple TV app now has a multiview feature on Apple TV hardware running the tvOS 16.5 beta. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Read more