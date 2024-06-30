MLS Season Pass drops price again, to $49 for the rest of the season

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple today announced that it’s reduced the cost of a subscription to MLS Season Pass to $49 for the rest of the 2024 season. That’s down from the original price of $99 at the start of the season. (And it hit $69 at the end of April.) And if you’re also subscribed to Apple TV+, that price drops even further, to $39 for the rest of the season.

In addition to all the regular-season MLS games, you’ll get MLS All-Star events and the second-annual Leagues Cup event (which pits MLS clubs against the best from Mexico’s Liga MX). The top three from that 77-match tournament will find themselves in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

And the price drop comes just in time for the El Trafico match on July 4 — that’s LA Galaxy vs. LAFC at the Rose Bowl. Last year’s game had a record 82,110 fans in attendance.

MLS Season Pass matches are available in English and Spanish. And if you can’t stand to watch just one game, MLS 360 is a whiparound show that brings you the top plays and goals from all the games, as they’re taking place. (It’s also available in English and Spanish.)

And MLS proper is just the tip of the iceberg. A subscription also gets you access to MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, so you can see the up-and-comers who will constitute the league in future years.

MLS Season Pass is exclusively on Apple TV (the app), which is available on all Apple devices, as well as on pretty much every other modern streaming platform. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV, various smart TVs, and in a web browser.