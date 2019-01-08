Share

Audio Technica has announced a slew of new audio products just in time for this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, giving fans of high-fidelity sound a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

First and foremost, the company is stepping even further into the world of noise-canceling headphones, offering three new models to listeners around the globe. The three headphones, called the ATH-ANC900BT, ATH-ANC500BT, and ATH-ANC100BT, represent two over-ear models (the first two) and one in-ear model (the latter), and are aimed to make your music sound as good as possible.

The flagship ATH-ANC900NC model takes direct aim at industry-leading headphones like the Sony WH-1000xM3, with eight microphones to monitor your environment . They offer excellent sound reduction, and a staggering 35 hours of battery life, thanks to its low-energy Bluetooth 5.0 chip. Like the Sony, the headphones will feature touch controls.

The ATH-ANC500BT will showcase a 20-hour battery life and Bluetooth 4.2 connection, and are designed for those who still want great sound but are on a slightly tighter budget. The in-ear ATH ANC-100BT are geared toward those who want a more discreet listening solution — and who may want to workout in relative silence.

The three headphone models will retail for $300, $99, and $99 dollars respectively, and will all be available in spring.

Turntables

Those looking to get into the world of analog audio will likely be excited about the latest version of Audio Technica’s popular AT-LP120USB turntable, which has long been one of the best entry-level turntables on the market.

Called the ATLP120XUSB, the new model has an improved direct-drive motor and a reverse function that allows users to play records backwards for scratching. It also features an improved onboard phono preamp for listeners who don’t want to purchase a more expensive outboard one. As with the previous model, USB connectivity allows buyers to rip their favorite tunes to digital.

Those with even tighter budgets may also be interested in a new version of the company’s entry-level AT-LP60XHP turntable, which comes with a new sleek design and options for USB or Bluetooth playback (for slightly elevated prices).

The company has also announced two more high-fidelity oriented turntables called the AT-LPW40WN and AT-LPW30TK, which come in gorgeous wood finishes and are designed for those looking for a workhorse table with prettier aesthetics than are offered by the LP120 or LP60 models.

Pricing for the new turntable models ranges from $99 for the base LP-60 model to $300 for the AT-LPW40WN model. None of the new models have firm release dates yet, but we will update this article as we hear more.