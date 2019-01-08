Digital Trends
Home Theater

Audio Technica’s 2019 lineup includes new turntables, its smartest headphones yet

Parker Hall
By
audio technica 2019 lineup ces ath anc900bt17

Audio Technica has announced a slew of new audio products just in time for this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, giving fans of high-fidelity sound a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

First and foremost, the company is stepping even further into the world of noise-canceling headphones, offering three new models to listeners around the globe. The three headphones, called the ATH-ANC900BT, ATH-ANC500BT, and ATH-ANC100BT, represent two over-ear models (the first two) and one in-ear model (the latter), and are aimed to make your music sound as good as possible.

The flagship ATH-ANC900NC model takes direct aim at industry-leading headphones like the Sony WH-1000xM3, with eight microphones to monitor your environment . They offer excellent sound reduction, and a staggering 35 hours of battery life, thanks to its low-energy Bluetooth 5.0 chip. Like the Sony, the headphones will feature touch controls.

The ATH-ANC500BT will showcase a 20-hour battery life and Bluetooth 4.2 connection, and are designed for those who still want great sound but are on a slightly tighter budget. The in-ear ATH ANC-100BT are geared toward those who want a more discreet listening solution — and who may want to workout in relative silence.

The three headphone models will retail for $300, $99, and $99 dollars respectively, and will all be available in spring.

audio technica 2019 lineup ces at lp120xusb silver cartridge 1

Turntables

Those looking to get into the world of analog audio will likely be excited about the latest version of Audio Technica’s popular AT-LP120USB turntable, which has long been one of the best entry-level turntables on the market.

Called the ATLP120XUSB, the new model has an improved direct-drive motor and a reverse function that allows users to play records backwards for scratching. It also features an improved onboard phono preamp for listeners who don’t want to purchase a more expensive outboard one. As with the previous model, USB connectivity allows buyers to rip their favorite tunes to digital.

Those with even tighter budgets may also be interested in a new version of the company’s entry-level AT-LP60XHP turntable, which comes with a new sleek design and options for USB or Bluetooth playback (for slightly elevated prices).

The company has also announced two more high-fidelity oriented turntables called the AT-LPW40WN and AT-LPW30TK, which come in gorgeous wood finishes and are designed for those looking for a workhorse table with prettier aesthetics than are offered by the LP120 or LP60 models.

Pricing for the new turntable models ranges from $99 for the base LP-60 model to $300 for the AT-LPW40WN model. None of the new models have firm release dates yet, but we will update this article as we hear more.

Don't Miss

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Home Theater

TCL plays it safe on audio for 2019 with new super-simple soundbars

TCL has had a banner year in the TV world, and now the company is introducing two new soundbar lines to pair with your new TV. The budget bars will be looking to upset Vizio and others as the best way to upgrade your new TCL Roku TV.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
True-fi mobile
Home Theater

Mobile audio gets an upgrade thanks to new Sonarworks apps

Sonarworks is used by audio engineers around the world to get more accurate sound from their headphones. Today, the company launched Android and iOS apps for the same ability on mobile devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung 219 inch micro led tv ces 2019 2
Home Theater

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind

No, you will never fit a 219-inch TV in your living room. But don't let that stop you from drooling over Samsung's 219-inch Micro LED showstopper of a screen, which is on display at CES 2019 for the first time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 98 inch 8k ces 2019 presentation 2 feat
Home Theater

Samsung debuts monster 98-inch QLED 8K TV at CES 2019

There's 8K and then there's 8K. The difference? Size. At least, that's what Samsung appears out to prove with its latest announcement from CES 2019: A massive, 98-inch 8K QLED TV. With AirPlay 2, and iTunes movies, it's a real beast.
Posted By Simon Cohen
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
vizio tv p series quantum x m v ces 2019
Home Theater

Vizio shakes up its TV lineup, including blazingly bright P-Series Quantum X

Vizio's new TV lineup offers a major shakeup in its collection, from the ultra-premium P-Series Quantum X to the entry-level new V-Series TVs. With quantum dots across three lines, Dolby Vision, and local dimming, there's a lot to like…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Direct Drive Turntable System SL_1200MK7_02
Home Theater

Panasonic puts new spin on legendary turntable, shows off headphones at CES 2019

It's been years since Panasonic updated the legendary DJ classic, the SL-1200 direct-drive turntable, but CES 2019 is the temporary home of the SL-1200MK7, which boasts a slew of improvements.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg soundbar lineup 2019 news ces 5
Home Theater

LG’s acrobatic new Dolby Atmos soundbar flips on its front for mounting

LG showed off its latest soundbar at CES 2019, though its other two new bars were no-shows. Each is equipped with Google Assistant and also support Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound and DTS:X.
Posted By Parker Hall
Crystal sound display
Home Theater

LG Display’s latest 8K OLED TV screen is also a Dolby Atmos speaker

LG's latest move in OLED TVs sees an 88-inch 8K screen become the TV's speaker system. Though this technology has been seen before in Sony televisions, LG is now delivering Dolby Atmos sound from the display.
Posted By Caleb Denison
sony audio ces 2019 news gtk pg10 table large
Home Theater

Sony looks to get the party started at CES with new boombox featuring cupholders

Sony has announced a slew of new audio products at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas, including a brand-new Dolby Atmos soundbar, several smart speakers, and a massive portable boombox with built-in cupholders.
Posted By Parker Hall
Sony 98-inch Z9G 8K xbr
Home Theater

Sony debuts its massive Master Series 8K consumer TV at CES 2019

When Sony showed off its first 8K prototype at CES 2018, we were blown away by the intensity of its HDR brightness, and excited to see it come to market. That day is here, and Sony's new 8K TVs come in huge, 85 and 98-inch sizes.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg cinebam ultra short throw dual laser projector ces 2019 hu85l 3
Home Theater

LG’s new projector uses two freakin’ laser beams for punchy color

LG's new Cinebeam projector uses a dual-laser light system for improved color accuracy. With integrated speakers and WebOS installed, it's a one-and-done for home theater enthusiasts who can't install a conventional projector.
Posted By Caleb Denison
soundcore by anker 2019 lineup new ces wakey
Home Theater

Soundcore shows off new soundbar, alarm clock, party-focused Bluetooth speakers

Soundcore by Anker has announced a number of exciting new models for 2019, including a smart alarm clock, Dolby Atmos soundbar, and a flashy new speaker aimed at the outdoor rave crowd.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl new mobile display technology ces 2019 feat 2
Mobile

TCL is set to innovate with new mobile display technology

TCL, the Chinese manufacturer behind BlackBerry, Alcatel, and Palm phones, may be ready to step out of the shadows with some impressive display tech. The company has shown a willingness to experiment and innovate that’s sadly lacking in…
Posted By Simon Hill