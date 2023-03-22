Amazon has a big sale on plenty of different Beats headphones and earbuds right now. If you’ve been checking headphone deals regularly with a focus on all things Beats, this could be your chance to upgrade your listening experience for less. Interested? Here are the highlights.

Beats Studio Buds — $120, was $150

The Beats Studio Buds offer the core essentials you could need from earbuds you might wish to take to the gym or use while on a run. They have a custom acoustic platform that promises powerful and balanced sound. More importantly for outdoor use, there are two distinct listening modes — Active Noise Cancelling for blocking out all environmental sounds along with a Transparency mode for when you do need to interact with the world once more. It’s ideal for those times when you want to zone out at the gym before remembering you need to speak to someone once in a while. There’s up to eight hours of listening time with up to 24 hours when you combine the charging case. The earphones are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

Beats Solo 3 — $130, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 may not be a part of our best headphones roundup but they’re still worth considering, especially at this price. They feature the Apple W1 chip so you won’t have to worry about any Bluetooth dropouts here. Fine-tuned acoustics mean strong bass and excellent balance, all for up to 40 hours thanks to excellent battery life. Any time you do run low, a five-minute charge gives you back three hours of playback so they’re super convenient. They’re comfy too thanks to an adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

Offering some features that the best wireless earbuds also provide, the Beats Fit Pro will sound great for the price. They have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, just like AirPods. That means you can be more immersed in what you’re listening to with the music feeling like it’s following you around. There are three distinct listening modes with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency, but also adaptive EQ so that the music adjusts to the shape of your ear accordingly. They’re a snug fit too with wingtips to keep them safe on your ears even if you’re running or working out. You get up to six hours of listening time with up to 24 hours via the charging case.

Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

The Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds may not be the most stylish-looking earbuds but you’ll never have to worry about them falling out. They have adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks that wrap around your ears ensuring they won’t slip even if you’re really running fast. Their reinforced design is also ideal for combatting sweat and water, all while still offering balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. You get up to 9 hours from one charge with more than 24 hours via the charging case. A five-minute recharge gives you back 90 minutes which should be sufficient for most workouts.

Beats Studio 3 — $200, was $350

Keen to rival the best noise-canceling headphones, the Beats Studio 3 offer some powerful music playback. They use a form of Active Noise Cancellation called pure ANC so they can more efficiently block out external noise. With real-time audio calibration, you get a premium listening experience with Apple’s W1 chip also there to cut down on dropouts. They look great and fit comfortably on your head with up to 22 hours of battery life sure to last you all day. A 10-minute charge gives back three hours which should suffice for most journeys. There’s also support for spatial audio so sound feels far more immersive.

