The new Beats Pill is (probably) coming June 25

The new Beats Pill. Probably.
Beats By Dre on Threads

Look, we can’t say for certain that a new Beats Pill is coming on June 25. But if the weeks and weeks of various athletes and celebrities being seen carrying a new version of the venerable speaker — which was born in 2012 and killed off a decade later — hadn’t already convinced you, this should:

Yep. That’s LeBron James. And a new Beats Pill. Again. And a caption that clearly labels “The Predicament” on June 25. So, yeah. Expect a new Beats Pill on June 25.

If you’ve never used a Beats Pill, It was a stylish Bluetooth speaker — and a decent one, at that. There have been a few variation before the line was canceled in 2022, and all had their merits, and their fans. The Beats Pill+ was the first new product since Apple bought the company in August 2014. The Beats Pill XL took things to a higher, more expensive level.

And that brings us to the big question surrounding a new Beats Pill. The why isn’t all that hard to deduce — portable Bluetooth speakers are very much still a thing. (And maybe all the more important given recent missteps by the likes of Sonos.) The big question is what. What are we getting? Will this be a high-end Bluetooth speaker, a la the latest from Bose, with a price tag to match? Or will it be more along the lines of the Beats Solo Buds, which pare down price and features? It’s kind of hard to imagine a marketing campaign of the sort Beats appears to be undertaking, given amount of star power already thrown at it.

Guess we’ll all just have to tune in on June 25.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Beats boasts 3 new colors for Studio Buds, new Android tools
Model Kaia Gerber wearing Beats Studio Buds in Ocean Blue.

Just in time for spring, Beats by Dre has launched three new colors for its Studio Buds noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The new colors are Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue, and Moon Gray, and they accompany the three original colors (black, white, and Beats Red) -- all six colors sell for the same price of $149 and are available to buy on Apple's website starting April 13.

Beats has also chosen to make each new color an exclusive offering for third-party retailers: Moon Gray will be available at Amazon, Ocean Blue will be available at Best Buy, and Sunset Pink will be available at Target.

Read more
Beats resurrects Pill+ speaker with a Stüssy limited edition
Beats Stüssy Pill+ limited edition speaker.

Beats By Dre has revived its Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker, but there's a catch: The limited-edition model, featuring a signature design created by fashion brand Stüssy, is only available via Stüssy stores and online in the U.S., Canada, U.K., The Netherlands, Korea, and Japan. It will cost $179 in the U.S. and goes on sale starting at 10 a.m. PT on March 4.

Fans of the Beats Pill+ line, which was first launched in 2015, know that the company quietly let these speakers slip from its catalog of products in January 2022, and hasn't made any moves so far to replace them with a new Pill model or another portable speaker. It could still do so, but in the meantime, if you want to buy a new Beats speaker, the limited-edition Stüssy model is your only option.

Read more
New AirPods and AirPods Pro reportedly coming in 2021, AirPods Studio delayed
Apple AirPods Pro.

We'll see new versions of both the entry-level Apple AirPods and the AirPods Pro in 2021, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Citing unnamed sources within Apple who are purported to be familiar with the company's audio plans, the AirPods could inherit some of the AirPods Pro's design cues, with a shorter external stem and, most notably, an in-ear format with swappable silicone tips.

Read more