The new Beats Pill is (probably) coming June 25

Look, we can’t say for certain that a new Beats Pill is coming on June 25. But if the weeks and weeks of various athletes and celebrities being seen carrying a new version of the venerable speaker — which was born in 2012 and killed off a decade later — hadn’t already convinced you, this should:

Post by @beatsbydre View on Threads

Yep. That’s LeBron James. And a new Beats Pill. Again. And a caption that clearly labels “The Predicament” on June 25. So, yeah. Expect a new Beats Pill on June 25.

If you’ve never used a Beats Pill, It was a stylish Bluetooth speaker — and a decent one, at that. There have been a few variation before the line was canceled in 2022, and all had their merits, and their fans. The Beats Pill+ was the first new product since Apple bought the company in August 2014. The Beats Pill XL took things to a higher, more expensive level.

And that brings us to the big question surrounding a new Beats Pill. The why isn’t all that hard to deduce — portable Bluetooth speakers are very much still a thing. (And maybe all the more important given recent missteps by the likes of Sonos.) The big question is what. What are we getting? Will this be a high-end Bluetooth speaker, a la the latest from Bose, with a price tag to match? Or will it be more along the lines of the Beats Solo Buds, which pare down price and features? It’s kind of hard to imagine a marketing campaign of the sort Beats appears to be undertaking, given amount of star power already thrown at it.

Guess we’ll all just have to tune in on June 25.

