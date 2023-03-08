 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is having a flash sale on Beats earbuds, from $50

Aaron Mamiit
By

Beats wireless earbuds always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear in headphone deals, as the Apple-owned brand is one of the most popular ones in the market right now. If you’re hoping to get them with a discount, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s flash sale that slashed the prices of these audio accessories. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers for Beats wireless earbuds right here, to help you decide before they expire.

Beats Flex — $50, was $70

Beats Flex
Beats

The Beats Flex are affordable wireless earbuds that are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with iOS devices — though they’re also simple to pair with Android smartphones through the free Beats app. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology replenishing 1.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. The Flex-Form cable and four eartip options provide a customized fit, and you can use the on-device controls for your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Beats Studio Buds — $120, was $150

A woman listens to music on her Beats Studio Buds.

The Beats Studio Buds offer most of the benefits of the Apple AirPods Pro at a cheaper price, including active noise cancellation that blocks external sound and transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings without taking them out of your ears. The wireless earbuds come with three eartip sizes for you to choose from in order to find the most comfortable fit, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They Beats Studio Buds offer up to 8 hours of listening time, and a total of up to 24 hours if you include the power from its charging case.

Related

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

Pro tennis player Frances Tiafoe seen wearing the Beats Fit Pro in Volt Yellow.
Beats

The Beats Fit Pro also come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode like the Beats Studio Buds, but the most obvious difference between them are the wingtips that protrude from the outer surface of the wireless earbuds and curl inward toward your ear, anchoring themselves in there. This allows the Beats Fit Pro to stay in place throughout the day and during workouts, without sacrificing comfort. The wireless earbuds support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours when combined with their charging case.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

A woman working out wearing Powerbeats Pros.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are high-performance wireless earphones that are specifically designed to meet the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. They feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks that will keep them in your ears even when you go through intense training sessions, while their reinforced design provides sweat and water resistance that will protect them from damage. The Beats Powerbeats Pro support Spatial Audio, come with full volume and track controls on each earbud, and a listening time of up to 9 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This top-rated Victrola Bluetooth Turntable is somehow just $20 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 28, 2023
victrola turntable deal woot february 2023 3 speed bluetooth suitcase record player

If you're keen to step away from more modern music listening methods, you need a turntable in your life. We've found the deal for you at Woot. Right now, you can buy the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player for just $20, saving you a huge 67% or $40 off the regular price. An ideal opportunity to dip into vinyl record playing for less, as with all Woot deals, it won't be around for long. Fortunately, you can hit the buy button now to get straight to it with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Want to learn more? Read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
The best turntables are frequently expensive in many cases so don't count on the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player rivaling those. However, at this price, it's a great way to dip your toe in and step away from the best music streaming services for less while still benefiting from a highly reviewed unit. The Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player is packed with features. It allows you to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device but you can also but it also has a three-speed belt-driven turntable. It sits on sound-isolating feet that prevent vibration so it suits any location.

Read more
Forget AirPods: These JBL earbuds are a no-brainer at $100 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 28, 2023
A mean wearing the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds.

Over at Woot is one of the best headphone deals for anyone looking to save big. Right now, you can buy the JBL Live Free earbuds for $50 instead of $150 so you save a huge $100 off the regular price. The ideal time to treat yourself to new earbuds for less, Woot is a reliable option thanks to being an Amazon-owned company. Even better, if you're a Prime member, you won't even have to pay for shipping. With the deal liable to end soon, let's take a quick look at why you might want to buy the JBL Live Free earbuds.

Why you should buy the JBL Live Free earbuds
While this specific pair of earbuds may not feature in our look at the best wireless earbuds, at this price it's hard to say no. For the money, you get active noise cancelation so you won't be disturbed by noises around you while you're trying to listen to your favorite music or podcasts. Any time you do need to check back in, features like TalkThru and Ambient Aware allow you to enjoy natural conversations and be aware of your surroundings without taking your earbuds out. It's the kind of functionality you see from the best wireless headphones.

Read more
Best earbuds for making phone calls for 2023
Derek Malcolm
Sakshi Udavant
By Derek Malcolm and Sakshi Udavant
February 23, 2023
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4

Someone once said that life moves pretty fast, and if you don't have a good pair of earbuds that sound great when making phone calls on the go, you might miss something important. Or something like that. The point is, if you work at home, at the office, or from coffee shops or airports while traveling, you need a great set of earbuds with a mic that do an excellent job of capturing your voice clearly during phone or Zoom calls while blocking annoying background noise with decent active noise cancellation (ANC).

No matter your usage levels, budget range, and style preferences, there's something for every user in the market. From the high-end $249 AirPods Pro 2 for Apple users to the budget-but-excellent$80 Earfun Air Pro 3, there's a lot to pick from.

Read more