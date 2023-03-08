Amazon is having a flash sale on Beats earbuds, from $50

Beats wireless earbuds always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear in headphone deals, as the Apple-owned brand is one of the most popular ones in the market right now. If you’re hoping to get them with a discount, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s flash sale that slashed the prices of these audio accessories. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers for Beats wireless earbuds right here, to help you decide before they expire.

Beats Flex — $50, was $70

The Beats Flex are affordable wireless earbuds that are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which makes it easy to pair them with iOS devices — though they’re also simple to pair with Android smartphones through the free Beats app. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology replenishing 1.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. The Flex-Form cable and four eartip options provide a customized fit, and you can use the on-device controls for your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Beats Studio Buds — $120, was $150

The Beats Studio Buds offer most of the benefits of the Apple AirPods Pro at a cheaper price, including active noise cancellation that blocks external sound and transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings without taking them out of your ears. The wireless earbuds come with three eartip sizes for you to choose from in order to find the most comfortable fit, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They Beats Studio Buds offer up to 8 hours of listening time, and a total of up to 24 hours if you include the power from its charging case.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

The Beats Fit Pro also come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode like the Beats Studio Buds, but the most obvious difference between them are the wingtips that protrude from the outer surface of the wireless earbuds and curl inward toward your ear, anchoring themselves in there. This allows the Beats Fit Pro to stay in place throughout the day and during workouts, without sacrificing comfort. The wireless earbuds support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours when combined with their charging case.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are high-performance wireless earphones that are specifically designed to meet the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. They feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks that will keep them in your ears even when you go through intense training sessions, while their reinforced design provides sweat and water resistance that will protect them from damage. The Beats Powerbeats Pro support Spatial Audio, come with full volume and track controls on each earbud, and a listening time of up to 9 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

