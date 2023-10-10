Hearing loss can vary from person to person, especially when it comes to age and environmental factors. That means that some will experience mild or moderate hearing loss that might not necessarily require a hearing aid but is nonetheless an issue in life. That’s why over-the-counter hearing aids are a great option; not only are they cheaper, but they don’t require you to go through a lengthy process to get them. That said, they’re still quite expensive, that’s why this Prime Day October 2023 is the perfect time to pick up one of several great OTC hearing aid deals. While there aren’t a lot of Prime Day deals on OTC hearing aids, we’ve collected some of our favorites so that you don’t have to go through the trouble.

Sony Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids — $900, was $1,000

One of the best things about Sony’s CRE-C10 hearing aids is that they adhere and feel comfortable when being used, and they’re even relatively discrete to boot. Even better, you can really personalize your sound with the included Sony app, so you get an overall more tailored experience than more budget-oriented hearing aids. Both hearing aids also work in tandem wirelessly to help with noise reduction and directionality, which is a great feature to have at this price bracket.

Eargo 5 Self-Fitting OTC CIC Hearing Aid — $1,490, was $1,650

If you have an issue with the feeling of constantly wearing a hearing aid, then the Eargo 5 might be a good solution since the petal design gives you a more airy feel that’s not as constricting. It also does a great job of adjusting the sound to your preferences, and there’s even a clinically validated hearing app you can use with it. It uses an internal rechargeable battery and has about 16 hours of charge, with the ability to charge it overnight as you sleep, which is a great feature and means you don’t have to go without them when you’re up and about.

Eargo 6 Self-Fitting OTC CIC Hearing Aid — $1,990, was $2,250

The Eargo 6 has a lot of the same features as the 5 but comes in an incredibly small form factor that avoids issues with head coverings, glasses, or really anything in the vicinity that might cause an issue. They also have much better audio performance and attunement, as you’d expect with the higher price tag. Unfortunately, they still only have a 16-hour battery life on a night’s charge, but that’s about what we’d expect with the slightly smaller form factor and the need to save on space and weight.

Eargo 7 Self-Fitting OTC CIC Hearing Aid — $2,590, was $2,950

The Eargo 7 brings with it a lot of new features which are commiserated with the bigger price tag. For example, there’s the Sound Adjust+ with Clarity Mode, which automatically adjusts the audio depending on what’s going on in the environment. That means that whether you’re in a quiet or loud place, the hearing aids will automatically adjust the audio so that you don’t have to. There is even improved noise-reduction technology and, most importantly, IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they can withstand the elements and sweat better than lower-end hearing aids.

