An episode a day keeps the doctor away: Here are the best shows on Apple TV+

Not sure what to watch this weekend? Have you already burned through the collective libraries of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime like an arsonist vacationing in Alexandria? Never fear, the next generation of streaming services is here. Apple TV+ is Apple’s premium, ad-free streaming platform, built on the promise of quality projects from big-name talent. Still, time is limited, so we’ve broken down which shows are truly worth watching. Here are our picks for the best shows on Apple TV+.

Note: This list is regularly updated as new shows are released.

For All Mankind

Ronald D. Moore is no stranger to space, having worked on various Star Trek series throughout the ‘90s (including the underrated Deep Space Nine) and created 2004’s superb, heavy reimagining of Battlestar Galactica. Moore’s For All Mankind once again ventures beyond Earth’s atmosphere, telling an alternate-history story in which the Soviet Union beats America to the moon, forcing NASA to lick its wounds and double down on further voyages into space. Rather than mining the familiar stories that astronaut biopics do, For All Mankind talks the fun approach of imagining just how differently history could have played out (Richard Nixon, eager to attract female voters, orders NASA to deploy women to space). It’s not a revolutionary show, but an entertaining one, particularly for fans of Cold War history.

Dickinson

This isn’t your high school literature teacher’s Emily Dickinson. Dickinson follows the iconic poet (played by Hailee Steinfeld) in her younger years, as she strives to develop her talents in a culture where women were expected to be accessories to their family. Although her father (Toby Huss) angrily disapproves of her literary aspirations, Emily has support from friend/lover Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt) and a magazine editor. Dickinson isn’t a straightforward costume drama, however. The show has modern sensibilities, with dialogue that sounds straight out of teen dramas like Riverdale, a hip-hop soundtrack, and even some 19th century twerking. This is a show without much concern for historical authenticity, instead reinterpreting Emily Dickinson for the TikTok generation. Some might find it goofy, but Dickinson is at least willing to throw caution to the wind — besides, what other show has rapper Wiz Khalifa popping up as the top-hat wearing incarnation of Death.

