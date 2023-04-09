Bose’s best noice-canceling headphones are $50 off today

With the proliferation of apps such as Tidal and Spotify, music-on-the-go has become bigger than ever, and with that, a huge leap in the quality of headphones available on the market. One of the best headphones out there is the Bose 700, which offers some of the best active noise canceling (ANC) you’ll find, and there’s even a great deal from Best Buy, bringing it down to $329 from the usual $379 it retails for.

Why you should buy the Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose is one of those companies with a very specific beautification pattern to their sound, and if you’re a fan of that, you’ll love the Bose 700. The headphones are boosted in the mid and treble ranges, which gives many details if you’re listening to something a bit smoother and slow-paced like jazz. Unfortunately, that doesn’t translate very well to more energetic stuff where the highs begin sounding quite aggressive, although we will say that it does provide a much more spacious sound, so it’s perfect for watching movies or listening to podcasts. That’s great because these headphones are comfortable, even with long periods of wear, and it’s even slightly lighter than competing headphones, which is impressive.

What sets the Bose 700 apart is the ANC, one of the best on the market, and is only really beaten by the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the AirPods Max. It does seem the Bose 700 ANC is targeted towards air travel more since it tends to do the best with the sounds inside an airplane, but that doesn’t make it a slouch in other areas either. Speaking of other areas, the voice call quality is excellent, one of the best on the market, and if you often deal with some form of digital assistant, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair of headphones that do better.

Overall, if you’re the type of person who often travels by air a lot, and has a lot of phone calls and interactions with digital assistants, then the Bose 700 is an excellent pair of headphones to buy. That’s especially the case with this deal from Best Buy bringing the Bose 700 down to $329, although we’d be remiss not to mention that there are a lot of other great headphone deals to check out if you want more options.

Editors' Recommendations