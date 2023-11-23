 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Bose Black Friday deals: Headphones, soundbars and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in front of TV.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Audiophiles who are on the hunt for Black Friday deals worth buying should check out the offers involving Bose products, as the brand is one of the most respected names in the industry. Whether you want to get new headphones, soundbars, or other audio devices, you should take advantage of the discounts that the shopping holiday brings for Bose devices. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up what we think are the best Bose Black Friday deals that are still available right now, but you still need to hurry in choosing what to purchase because there’s no telling how much time is remaining on these bargains.

Best Bose soundbar Black Friday deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 900.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are multiple options for Bose devices in the available Black Friday soundbar deals, including the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which we described as the best small soundbar in our list of the best soundbars. It provides excellent Dolby Atmos surround sound for its size, in addition to amazing music quality and an easy setup process. You’ll have to act fast if you want it or any of the following Bose soundbar Black Friday deals though, as stocks may already be running out.

  • Bose TV Speaker —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 600 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
  • Bose Smart Ultra —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 + Bose Bass Module 700 —

Best Bose headphone Black Friday deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you want new wireless headphones, you should take a look at the Bose headphone Black Friday deals that we’ve gathered below. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra come with high recommendations from this year’s Black Friday headphone deals because they’re the best noise-canceling headphones in our roundup of the best headphones, which isn’t all that surprising since Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation. There are also cheaper alternative for Bose headphones with ANC — check them out.

  • Bose QuietComfort 45 —
  • Bose QuietComfort —
  • Bose Headphones 700 —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —
  • Bose Headphones 700 + Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
Don't Miss:

Other Bose Black Friday deals worth shopping

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Bose is known for other products like wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and subwoofers, and below are even more Bose Black Friday deals for you to browse. As with all of the other offers above, there’s a chance that these bargains are no longer available by the time you get back to them if you decide not to push through with the purchase right away. If there’s something that you like, complete the transaction as soon as possible.

  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II —
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds —
  • Bose Base Module 500 wireless subwoofer —
  • Bose Base Module 700 wireless subwoofer —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Samsung’s 85-inch Frame TV is over $1,500 off for Black Friday
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

Walmart has one of the best Black Friday deals for anyone seeking a gigantic, unique TV. Today, you can buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV for $2,749 thereby saving a huge $1,548 off the regular price of $4,297. It's a truly fantastic TV thanks to its great picture quality and effortless good looks. If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best Black Friday TV deals, this is your chance to do so while saving big. Here's what you need to know if you can't quite decide if it's for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV

Read more
These Beats headphones are 72% off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
Beats Studio3 Headphones on Woman Laughing

Walmart has a truly fantastic offer on Beats Studio 3 headphones with them currently down to $99 as part of the Black Friday deals underway. They usually cost $350 so you're saving a huge sum on what you would normally pay, making them one of the best Black Friday headphone deals around today. If you're keen to buy some new headphones, keep reading while we tell you more about them.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 headphones
The Beats Studio 3 headphones are appealing headphones with plenty of features that may tempt you. They use Apple's W1 chip so you get seamless setup and easy switching between Apple devices. There's also up to 22 hours of battery life to keep you happy with Fast Fuel meaning you get three hours of playback from a simple 10 minute charge.

Read more
This 55-inch TCL 4K TV is under $190 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

Normally priced at $300, Walmart has one of the best Black Friday TV deals with a TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV down to only $188. A considerable saving of $112, this is a deal that many will not want to miss out on. We're here to tell you a little more about it if you're still weighing up whether or not to buy one of the better Black Friday deals around.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands when it comes to value with this particular example demonstrating exceptional value for money. With the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV, you get a great 4K image along with High Dynamic Range support so that colors look brighter and more realistic. A sleek metal finish, slim profile, and edge-to-edge glass design means it looks good in your living room and frees up some space too.

Read more