The many Labor Day sales going on at the moment mean this is a great time to save big on a high-end and popular soundbar like the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. Usually priced at $900, it’s down to $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy making it one of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen in recent times. If you want a more immersive experience, this is the soundbar you need. Check out what we know about it below.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose makes some of the best soundbars you can buy right now. In the case of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, it’s got a lot of key features going for it. It offers surround sound technology that provides the kind of immersion you always want to experience with a great home cinema setup. It has six full-range transducers including two new custom-engineered up-firing dipole speakers, a center tweeter, and speaker arrays connected to Bose PhaseGuide technology.

Ensuring its place among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has Dolby Atmos but it can also intelligently analyze signals other than Dolby Atmos such as stereo or 5.1 before up mixing them to create a fully immersive multi-channel sound experience. There’s also ADAPTiQ technology which fine-tunes the system’s sound specifically to the room it’s in.

Providing powerful sound doesn’t have to be hard either as the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has a super easy setup. It just connects via HDMI eARC or the optical audio connection with the relevant cables provided. Via the Bose Music app, you can set it up as well as choose your voice assistant. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is supported here while you can also group the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 together with other Bose speakers for a seamless audio experience throughout your home. It’s so much more than just a regular soundbar and it’s befitting of anyone’s sweet home setup.

Usually priced at $900, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is currently available for $700 at Best Buy. It’s Labor Day sales season so it won’t stay this price for very long. If you’re keen to buy it, hit the buy button now before you miss out on the $200 saving.

