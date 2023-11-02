 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All of these soundbars are discounted right now, from just $50

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Q-Series soundbar on a white background.
Samsung

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals going on right now and that includes some fantastic soundbar deals, even a few as cheap as $50. With big brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony all catered for, there’s something here for every budget and requirement. Crucially, there are over 200 different soundbars on sale meaning it’s a smart move to hit the button below and see exactly what’s out there for yourself. However, if you want a little guidance beforehand, just keep reading. We’ll take you through some of our favorites to give you some insight.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Black Friday soundbar sale

If you haven’t got the budget for one of the best soundbars but you do want to upgrade your audio a little, check out the for $50. It usually costs $80 so there’s a sizeable discount of $30. It has three different sound modes: theater, news, and standard. It also streams music via Bluetooth-enabled devices and it’s the ideal size for small TVs.

If your budget is higher, consider the for $250. It normally costs $500 so it’s 50% off right now. It’s from the makers of some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers key features like adaptive sound. That means the audio is dynamically optimized so you gain enhanced voice clarity without being deafened by other loud noises. It also has a dedicated game mode to provide perfectly synced directional audio. You can even connect two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth and easily stream all your favorite music.

Related

For something from LG, consider the with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos for $350. Its usual price is $450 so you save $100. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with upward firing height channels. High Res audio can be listened to here with support for 24bit/96KHz. There are also other useful extras like TV Sound Mode Share where you can pair it up with an LG soundbar for better sound quality.

These are just a few of the 200+ soundbars on sale at Best Buy right now. It’s all part of the early Black Friday deals going on at the retailer at the moment. Because of that, we can’t accurately say how long the sale will last. If there’s something that sounds appealing to you, buy it now. All you need to do is tap the button below to see what’s out there.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
You can get a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $400 right now (seriously)
TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV sits on an entertainment center in a living room.

You probably didn't think QLED TV deals can go as low as $400 for a large display, but that's only what you'll have to pay for the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. Best Buy has slashed its original price of $600 with a $200 discount, which places it within reach for more families who are looking to upgrade their home theater setup. You probably don't have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as we think it will attract a lot of interest. Before stocks run out, push through with your purchase for this 4K QLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL is included in our list of the best TV brands because of the value that you'll get from its products, which is highlighted by the discounted 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. For a relatively affordable price, you'll enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution on a large 65-inch display, though you'll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it. The impressive visuals are supported by DTS Virtual: X, creating immersive 3D sound for a complete cinematic experience. Also, like the best TVs, the 65-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services.

Read more
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are more than 50% off
Sony's WH-XB910N noise-canceling wireless headphones.

If you want your next purchase from headphone deals to come with noise cancelling, you should set your sights on the Sony WH-XB910N. In one of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals, the wireless headphones are down to a very affordable $120, which is less than half their sticker price of $250. There's no telling how much time is remaining on this $130 discount though, and when it disappears, we're not sure if you'll get another chance at it during the upcoming shopping holiday. To get the noise-canceling headphones for much cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones
The Sony WH-XB910N aren't as powerful as the Sony WH-1000XM5, which sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones and featured in our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, but they're an affordable pair of wireless headphones that offer active noise cancellation. They use feedforward and feedback mics on each side to be able to block external sounds, so you can focus on your task at hand or on the music that you're listening to. If you need to talk to someone, you can activate Quick Attention mode by placing your hand over the right earcup -- this lowers the volume and deactivates ANC so you can communicate without having to take off the wireless headphones.

Read more
Early Black Friday deal knocks $300 off this Epson smart laser projector
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12.

For budget-oriented, deals-minded shoppers, there is one holiday that sticks out the most throughout the year, and it starts after Thanksgiving. But how to show the world (and your family) that you know what's up now? This deal on the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 would like to say hello. It brings the projector from an intense $1,000 down to a more affordable $700, saving you $300. And if that's not good enough, it has decent speakers for a small box, so you can save even more by skipping out on one of the best soundbars until you find the best deal of the season, after Thansksgiving. Your whole family will be rooting for you. So, go ahead and tap the button below to check this great deal out, or keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is a quick setup, travelable projector. It achieves this through size, sound, and a quality we'll dive into later that can generally be summed up as "intelligence." Tackling size and sound, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is truly mini at 4.7 pounds, forming a compact box of 5 x 6.9 x 6.9 inches. There is no wonder that it is labelled as being ultra portable. Within the box are speakers designed by Yamaha that can even be connected to via Bluetooth to turn the projector into a standalone music box. Ultimately, audiophiles will want to upgrade when they find compatible soundbar deals, but everyone should be able to appreciate what is available, especially in travel scenarios.

Read more