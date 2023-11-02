All of these soundbars are discounted right now, from just $50

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals going on right now and that includes some fantastic soundbar deals, even a few as cheap as $50. With big brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony all catered for, there’s something here for every budget and requirement. Crucially, there are over 200 different soundbars on sale meaning it’s a smart move to hit the button below and see exactly what’s out there for yourself. However, if you want a little guidance beforehand, just keep reading. We’ll take you through some of our favorites to give you some insight.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Black Friday soundbar sale

If you haven’t got the budget for one of the best soundbars but you do want to upgrade your audio a little, check out the for $50. It usually costs $80 so there’s a sizeable discount of $30. It has three different sound modes: theater, news, and standard. It also streams music via Bluetooth-enabled devices and it’s the ideal size for small TVs.

If your budget is higher, consider the for $250. It normally costs $500 so it’s 50% off right now. It’s from the makers of some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers key features like adaptive sound. That means the audio is dynamically optimized so you gain enhanced voice clarity without being deafened by other loud noises. It also has a dedicated game mode to provide perfectly synced directional audio. You can even connect two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth and easily stream all your favorite music.

For something from LG, consider the with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos for $350. Its usual price is $450 so you save $100. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with upward firing height channels. High Res audio can be listened to here with support for 24bit/96KHz. There are also other useful extras like TV Sound Mode Share where you can pair it up with an LG soundbar for better sound quality.

These are just a few of the 200+ soundbars on sale at Best Buy right now. It’s all part of the early Black Friday deals going on at the retailer at the moment. Because of that, we can’t accurately say how long the sale will last. If there’s something that sounds appealing to you, buy it now. All you need to do is tap the button below to see what’s out there.

Editors' Recommendations