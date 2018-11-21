Share

If you’re looking to watch some of the newest blockbusters after that big Turkey dinner, Google has you covered. The tech giant announced that every film on its Google Play movie store will be discounted to just 99 cents per rental, allowing you to catch up on the films you missed in theaters throughout the year.

Those looking for a good way to avoid lengthy conversations with extended family — and who like saving a buck — will probably want to take full advantage of this deal, as a good chunk of the movies available typically rent for $4 or $5 on the service.

Titles that should have people excited include Crazy Rich Asians, The Incredibles 2, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2.

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more holiday-centered, we recommend you check out Thanksgiving-themed classics like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Home for the Holidays, or Pieces of April. Heck, it may even be time to sit back, relax, and watch the greatest Christmas-themed action film of all time: Die Hard.

Besides renting movies for super low prices, Google has a number of other specials running during this shopper’s holiday — which it affectionately refers to as “Cyber Week”. Viewers can also get discounts on TV shows like American Horror Story and HBO’s Game of Thrones, and various movies. It’s also offering up to 50 percent off of apps, a wide assortment of audiobooks for $10, and the ability to purchase digital versions of movies starting at $5.

For more information and to find all the deals available to you from Google Play this long weekend, we recommend you check out the company’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday web portal, where everything is easy to find.

Looking for a deal on something else this weekend? We have you covered: We assembled a vast list of the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals from across the web, aiming to point you toward the best quality items with the lowest possible sticker prices. Check out our Black Friday page for more information on the latest offerings and stay tuned for even more deals as the holiday gets closer.