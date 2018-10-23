Digital Trends
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Jacob Kienlen
By

Black Friday 2018 isn’t just another day of deals, it’s the biggest shopping holiday of the year. So big, in fact, that you’ve probably heard horror stories of people getting trampled, battered, and bruised during this mad dash to snag deeply discounted items. After all, waking up at the crack of dawn and fighting a stranger at your local Best Buy is what Black Friday is all about, right? Well, that’s not as true as it used to be. As online shopping has grown year over year, online Black Friday deals shopping has grown right along with it.

Though there are still quite a few retailers offering special in-store discounts, the majority of the Black Friday deals will also be available online this year.  This shift to an eCommerce model is great for anyone who enjoys browsing deals in their pajamas, but it also creates an overwhelming scope of savings to sift through. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and every other business will be throwing out deals left and right, and without the proper guidance, you may end up paying more for something than you should have to. If the best holiday shopping deals are what you’re after, this will be the page to find them on. We’ll keep you updated with the latest Black Friday news and update with new deals every hour once the madness begins.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday officially begins the day after the Thanksgiving holiday (Thursday), so this year it’s on November 23, 2018. However, it’s likely going to be more than just the one-day event it has been in the past. Many retailers start coming out with holiday shopping deals early in the week as to avoid getting drowned out by everyone else. Most deals will also continue on through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which is now actually Cyber Week. So, the exact dates have become fairly irrelevant for any shopper.

What’s the difference between Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday Deals?

Comparing Black Friday deals to Cyber Monday deals is a lot like comparing apples to, well, apples. Since the day after Thanksgiving has become more and more of an online shopping holiday, it has started to bleed into Cyber Monday to create a sort of mega deals extravaganza.

Though the two are nearly identical nowadays, Cyber Monday emerged quite a bit later. Black Friday dates back to the early 1950s when retail stores would kick off the Christmas shopping season with some of the biggest sales of the year right after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday, however, didn’t arrive until very recently — 2005 in fact. This was back when online shopping was a thing, but it wasn’t exactly “the thing,” and people still needed encouragement to buy online rather than in a crowd of bloodthirsty shoppers.

What sort of deals will we see on Black Friday 2018?

We don’t know for sure what will be discounted this holiday shopping season, but since we’ve gone through quite a few of these post-Thanksgiving shopping Friday’s in our day, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect:

  • Amazon will heavily discount its own products. Echo devices, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and many other smart home accessories will be on sale with lightning deals appearing every hour or so.
  • Walmart will try to match whatever everyone else does. Google Home devices, 4K TVs, and a ton of other stuff will be discounted.
  • TVs will be at their lowest prices of the year, so add that to your shopping list.
  • There will be huge price drops on laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets.
  • Mobile carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon will start offering great deals on smartphones and plans very early on, so it’s a great time to look for iPhone deals.
  • Video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox will likely have steep discounts.
  • Smartwatches and other wearables will be on sale.

What retailers will have the best deals?

There are an overwhelming number of sales and a great deal of savings to be had before the holiday season, and sorting through them all can be a real pain. If you’re looking to make it easy on yourself this year, we can give you a quick rundown of what retailers you should focus on.

  • Amazon Black Friday: This one is no surprise considering Amazon has been heavily involved in the transition from in-store to online shopping. Historically, Amazon offers a lot of top deals on smart home devices, but it will likely have discounts on just about everything else, including Fitbit, for Black Friday 2018 as well — so get that old gift card ready!
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart is right up there with Amazon when it comes to the sheer volume of products available on sale, but with a greater focus on TVs and home decor. They will likely release their Black Friday Ads a week or two prior to the actual day, complete with a toy list and a coupon code or two.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: For many of us, when we think of Black Friday deals, we think Best Buy. Though it usually has quite a few in-store discounts, Best Buy has been moving more to the eCommerce side of things in recent years. You may still receive a flyer in the mail telling you about the latest appliance deals prior to the big Friday, though.
  • Target Black Friday: Though Target will have a lot of the same deals as Walmart or Amazon online, it will also have quite a few exclusive deals you’ll only be able to get by going into the store. There Black Friday ads will likely start showing up very early, so get that holiday shopping hat ready.
  • Macy’s Black Friday: If you’re looking for clothes, kitchenware deals, and bedding, look no further than Macy’s. And if you have already have a credit card with them, even better! Just don’t blow your holiday budget all in one place.
  • Apple Black Friday: Apple tends to be a little more secretive about its deals and sales, but if you’re looking to snag a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or Apple Watch on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’ll want to keep an eye on them.

How do you know if a deal is really a good deal?

Whenever you shop online, whether on Black Friday, Thanksgiving, or otherwise, it’s important to keep in mind that just because a retailer has slashed a price doesn’t mean it’s the best deal out there — or even really a deal at all. This tactic is all about inflating perceived market value and then discounting the product back to its actual market value. So just because something is “on sale” doesn’t mean it actually is — being a vigilant shopper is important.

In an ideal world, we would be able to trust everything we see on the internet, but since this is not the ideal world, you’ll want to look at each deal with a certain level of skepticism. Here are few simple tricks to help you avoid some of the most common pitfalls:

Google the product you’re looking at

It seems pretty straightforward, right? More often than not, a quick Google search will tell you whether or not the item you want is actually on sale or if there’s a better price shopping somewhere else. If you have the exact model number of the product you’re shopping for, the Google price locator will do all of the work for you by aggregating the best prices in a module to the right of your search — assuming you’re not using a mobile device. This section is often sponsored, however, so you may need to do a wee bit of digging past the first five options to make sure you’re getting the best holiday price.

Using Google is a great way to compare prices in the present, but if you want to go a step further, you’ll need to check price history.

Compare product price history

This may sound like a lot of work, but it’s actually really easy to do. There’s a site called CamelCamelCamel that allows you to input URLs and keywords to see the price history of over 18 million Amazon products. This free tool only works for Amazon products, but chances are usually pretty good that if it’s on sale on Amazon during the holiday, it’s going to be the lowest price available.

This tool also allows you to receive price drop alerts via email and Twitter so you don’t need to constantly keep an eye on the things you want.

Check the fine print and the comments

While most retailers are pretty good at specifying whether something is used, new, or refurbished, there are often a few products that slip through the cracks. If you think you’ve found a great deal on a laptop or a TV, for example, make sure you check the fine print to see if a third-party seller isn’t trying to dupe you into buying something his cat has scratched into oblivion. More often than not the commenters will call out any BS, but you have to read everything thoroughly to be sure.

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Find more tech deals or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drawing apps for the iPad Pro
Mous Limitless 2.0 Case
Mobile

Safeguard your new Apple smartphone with one of our favorite iPhone XS cases

If the iPhone XS is your next device, then you’ll want to shop for some proper protection now. That glass sandwich design is all too easy to scratch or crack, so make sure you snag one of the best iPhone XS cases to keep it looking good.
Posted By Simon Hill
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung curved 4K TV
Deals

Time for a new TV? Grab the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV for $598

Shopping for a new TV and want to upgrade to 4K? Consider going curved: Samsung makes some of the best UHD TVs on the market today, including its unique curved lineup. Now, you can score the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV for just $598…
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is prime pantry amazon price increase 720x720
Smart Home

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Pantry

The marvels of the Internet have made it possible to do all your shopping from the comfort of your living room. Amazon Prime Pantry allows you to buy groceries and household items online. Here's more info about the service.
Posted By Gia Liu
best salesforce alternatives and competitors crm
Deals

Here are the 5 best Salesforce alternatives and competitors

Salesforce has taken the customer relationship management, or CRM, world by storm. But these five alternatives, including Freshsales, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Zoho CRM, are solid options if you're looking beyond Salesforce.
Posted By Don Reisinger
germguardian ac4825 air purifer deal germ
Deals

Protect yourself from germs with a discounted GermGuardian air purifier

Cold and flu season has arrived, and with it, all those nasty germs. If you're looking to protect yourself from airborne illnesses, this deeply discounted air purifier can help reduce germs, mold spores, and viruses lurking in the air.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best iPhone deals for October 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Instant Pot 6-quart
Deals

Get instant savings on the Instant Pot, now $60 off

Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot 8-quart 10-in-1 all-in-one cooker. This pressure cooker serves as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté device, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for October 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy sony headphones sale
Deals

Best Buy is slashing prices on Sony earbuds for a limited time

When it comes to earbuds, many of us go with quantity over quality, but is it really any cheaper to go cheaper? If you're looking to upgrade your earbuds, Best Buy is having a sale on wired and wireless headphones for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
shark navigator vacuum deal liftawaypro
Deals

Save $130 on the Shark Navigator vacuum from Amazon

Picking an affordable vacuum for your home isn’t easy, and while there are many types to choose from, they shouldn’t cost you a small fortune. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro vacuum cleaner is on sale on Amazon today only.
Posted By Jenifer Calle