HBO Max begins its European expansion

HBO Max continues to spread outside the United States, with Spain and the Nordics gaining access to the streaming service as part of a 27-territory expansion in Europe. It’s now live in six European territories — including Andorra, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

As part of the launch, HBO Max is offering new customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Spain half-off the standard monthly price — for the lifetime of the subscription. That takes things down to 4.49 euros per month, for instance, in Spain and Finland. To get that discount, customers will have to sign up by December 2021 at HBOMax.com, through the Google Play Store on Android, via LG televisions, or on Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

“HBO Max is now live in six European territories, with 21 more to come in 2022,” Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA, said in a press release. “As well as bringing together the very best entertainment, movies, kids programming and original series on one streaming platform available on every screen, we are offering customers outstanding value with a once in a lifetime promotion in addition to a new annual subscription, making it easy for customers to enjoy everything they love.”

Don’t go running to HBO Max in those new countries first thing if you’re looking to watch Dune, however. There’s still a 45-day lag time before new Warner Bros. movies see release on HBO Max outside of the United States.

As of September 30, 2021, HBO Max had some 69.414 million subscribers worldwide.

HBO Max is available on every major streaming platform, including Android and iOS devices, on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV, on gaming consoles, and on smart TVs. The service provides for up to five viewer profiles per account, three concurrent streams, and no limit on the number of devices you can have attached to a subscription. Select movies and shows are available in 4K resolution and Dolby Vision for HDR and with 5.1 sound or Dolby Atmos.

HBO Max will add another 21 European territories in 2022, including countries in Southeastern Europe, Portugal, the Netherlands, Iceland, Turkey, and Greece.

