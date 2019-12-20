How to connect your Echo Buds to your phone

Did you get a pair of the Echo Buds? Congratulations! Amazon’s first earbuds offering represents some of the top true wireless earbuds on the market, and offer great value for a host of high-end features. Now, it’s time to set them up.

Connecting a pair of Echo Buds is similar to setting up any Alexa-enabled device. First, make sure you’ve downloaded and launched the Alexa app on your smartphone. When you first open the Echo Buds case, you should see a prompt on your device within the Alexa app. A new section in the app will appear specifically for the Echo Buds, which will allow you to enable or disable noise reduction, as well as the microphone. Here is also where you choose a device to pair your Echo Buds with.

If you’re still having trouble connecting your earbuds, try following the steps below:

Step 1: Enable Bluetooth on your mobile device via the “Settings” app.

Step 2: Open the Alexa app on your device.

Step 3: Open the lid of the charging case and hold the button on the underside of the lid for three seconds to enter pairing mode. A blue light should flash to indicate it’s working.

Step 4: Place the Echo Buds in your ears.

Step 5: Navigate to the Alexa app, go to the settings menu, and select “Add Device.”

Step 6: Select “Amazon Echo,” followed by “Echo Buds.” Keep in mind that you may have to approve the pairing request on your phone. If so, you’ll automatically see the prompt to do so on your display.

Step 7: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete pairing. You’ll hear TK when it starts working.

The Echo Buds may only be paired to one device at a time, so if they don’t seem to be working properly, it is possible that you may have accidentally paired them to another device. If you suspect that may be the case, try turning the Bluetooth off on your other mobile devices and re-attempt to connect the Echo Buds with your desired device again.

