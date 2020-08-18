Common Echo Buds problems, and how to fix them

You’ve purchased a pair of Amazon’s Echo Buds, and now you’ve got Alexa in your ear assisting you throughout the day — or at least that’s how they are supposed to function. Just as with other tech products, issues can arise and can become frustrating to the user. We’re going to take a look at some of the most common problems users are facing with their Echo Buds and how to remedy them.

Connection issues

Your Echo Buds may show signs that they are having connection issues, such as dropping audio or sound not playing in one or both earbuds properly. To fix these and most connection issues with your Echo Buds, such as unresponsiveness, there are a couple things you can do.

Start by soft resetting them: Begin by placing your Echo Buds back in their charging case and closing the lid. Next, wait for 30 seconds, then take the Echo Buds out of their case and check to see if the problem is resolved.

Restart your device: If a reset didn’t do the trick, you may also want to restart your smartphone or tablet to see if it is the source of the problem. If your issue still persists, you may need to try factory resetting your Echo Buds, which we’ll get into toward the end of this guide.

Alexa not responding

If Alexa has seemingly left the house and stopped responding to your requests, we recommend checking a few things to make sure that everything is correctly set up.

Check your Bluetooth connection: Ensure that your Echo Buds are indeed connected to your device by heading to your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth settings. If your Buds are correctly connected, next check that your Alexa app is open in the background on your device.

Check the volume: It sounds too obvious, but it’s entirely common that Alexa might not be gone, but simply speaking softly. Ensure that your device’s media volume is turned up. It also might be possible that your Echo Buds are muted. To check that the microphones are active for Alexa, open the Alexa app and select the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. Next, select the All Devices option and locate your Echo Buds in the given list — tap on them. From here, you can check to make sure the microphones are active and not muted.

Again, If your issue is still there, you may need to attempt a factory reset of your Echo Buds.

Poor audio problems

When in doubt, reset: If the audio coming through your Echo Buds sounds poor, we recommend following similar steps to if you are facing connection issues, and first try a reset as outlined above. Remember, you will need to use your Echo Buds within Bluetooth range of your device — about 30 feet.

Check the hardware: It is possible that your Echo Buds could have a hardware issue if the sound is garbled or contains static. Begin by attempting to use your Buds with another device. If the issue is resolved when using a different device, you know that the problem is with your original device and not your Echo Buds. Otherwise, if the issue persists, you may need to reach out to Amazon for a warranty service as described at the end of this guide.

Overheating risk

In July 2020, Amazon sent out an email to customers warning that in very rare cases “it’s possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case,” the email said. As a result, you will need to ensure you have the latest firmware for your Buds, which has fixed the issue. Check your Buds’ firmware by opening the Alexa app, selecting Devices, Echo and Alexa, and then Echo Buds. Buds that are no longer affected will have a firmware version of 318119151 or greater under the About section.

Battery not as promised

Your Echo Buds should give you up to five hours of music playback on a single charge; the charging case extends that total time up to 20 hours. Placing the Echo Buds in their charging case for only 15 minutes should yield a quick charge of up to two hours. If your battery seems to be running down too fast, start by ensuring that your Echo Buds are properly charging in their case. When charging, the LED light on the case should show as green.

Additionally, ensure the Buds are sitting properly in their case. Amazon notes that the included wingtips can sometimes make it difficult for the case to close, so make sure they aren’t getting in the way. As before, if the issue persists, you may need to reach out to Amazon for warranty service.

Try updating your Echo Buds

At times, issues may be fixed by simply updating your Echo Buds; however, there is no way to manually force the process. Your Buds will automatically install new updates when they’re in their case and connected to the internet via your phone. To encourage an update, keep the Echo Buds in their case and connected to your device for at least 15 minutes.

To check the current firmware installed on your Echo Buds, open the Alexa app and navigate to Devices, Echo and Alexa, and then Echo Buds.

How to factory reset your Echo Buds

If all else fails and you just want to start from scratch (or maybe you’re selling your Buds or handing them down to a friend), you might want to just do a factory reset. Begin by opening the Alexa app on your iOS or Android device. Select the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen, select the All Devices option, then locate your Echo Buds in the given list — tap on them. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and select the Forget Device button.

Next, navigate to your device’s Bluetooth via the Settings app and tap to Unpair your Echo Buds. Lastly, place the Echo Buds back in their case, close it, and hold the button on the bottom of the case for 15 seconds. Once the reset is complete, the LED on the case will turn yellow. You will now need to set up your Echo Buds again with your device.

Calling in the experts

If you’ve exhausted all options and just need to call in the cavalry, Echo Buds come with a one-year limited warranty, and we recommend reaching out to Amazon customer service for further assistance. Your Echo Buds may need to be completely swapped out for a new pair if your hardware is defective.

