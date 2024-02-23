 Skip to main content
Apple Music’s lossless audio on Apple TV isn’t enabled by default. Here’s how to fix that

Simon Cohen
By

Despite having spent hundreds of hours listening to lossless audio from Apple Music on my iPhone since the feature launched, I've done very little listening to the format via my Apple TV. Or at least, I thought I had done very little listening. As it turns out, I had done zero lossless listening via Apple TV, a fact that a video from Audioholics' Gene DellaSala makes abundantly clear. Lossless audio is not turned on by default on that device.

Thankfully, the fix is easy and only takes a few clicks of your Apple TV remote. DellaSala's video runs you through the steps, but I've reposted them here as a quick reference.

Unfortunately, these steps only apply to the three generations of the Apple TV 4K. Lossless audio from Apple Music isn't supported on other Apple TV models.

Difficulty

Easy

What You Need

  • Apple TV 4K

  • Apple Music subscription

Apple TV 4K: Apple Music now playing screen with Lossless audio format displayed.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Switch the Apple Music audio quality setting from High Quality to Lossless

To get lossless audio from Apple Music on an Apple TV 4K, follow these five easy steps using your Apple TV remote or the Remote app on your iPhone.

Step 1: From the Apple TV 4K's home screen, open the Settings app.

Apple TV 4K: Home screen with Settings app highlighted.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 2: Scroll down and select the Apps menu item.

Apple TV 4K: Settings menu.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
Step 3: Scroll down and select Music under the App Settings heading.

Apple TV 4K: apps settings.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 4: Take note of the current setting for Audio Quality under the Audio heading.

If it says "Lossless," you're already getting lossless audio quality from Apple Music, congrats!

If it says "High Quality," move on to the next step.

Apple TV 4K: Apple Music settings.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 5: Scroll down and select Audio Quality from under the Audio heading.

Apple TV 4K: Apple Music audio quality settings.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 6: Highlight, then select the Lossless option.

The check mark should move from the High Quality option to the Lossless option. If it doesn't, select the Lossless option again.

To confirm that the change worked, use the back button to return to the Music screen. You should now see "Lossless" in the Audio Quality field.

Apple TV 4K: Apple Music audio quality settings.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Now that you've got lossless audio for Apple Music enabled on your Apple TV, we should point out one small caveat for audiophiles. While the steps above ensure that you're getting the best possible audio quality from Apple Music on Apple TV, lossless audio isn't actually Apple Music's top quality level.

Included with every Apple Music subscription is access to the service's collection of "hi-res lossless" tracks. These tracks are streamed in 24-bit/96kHz or higher resolution, but unfortunately, the Apple TV 4K is currently limited to regular Apple Music lossless quality of up to 24-bit/48kHz.

As DellaSala points out, there's absolutely nothing wrong with 24-bit/48kHz. In fact, in many circles this resolution is considered the entry level for hi-res audio. Still, if you want to hear the very highest quality from Apple Music, you'll need to use a hi-fi or headphone DAC that's compatible with iPhones or Android phones. These will let you decode hi-res lossless tracks from the Apple Music mobile app.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
