It still isn’t cheap, but this 100-inch Mini-LED TV is $6,000 off

100-inch Hisense U8K 4K mini-LED TV.
One of the biggest TV deals in every sense of the word is over at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can buy a Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV for $4,000 meaning you save a huge $6,000 off the regular price of $10,000. Sure, $4,000 still isn’t the kind of price just anyone is in a position to spend on a TV but if you’re looking to upgrade to a truly huge TV, this is a good opportunity to do so for less. Want to know more about it? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety while being a fairly good all-rounder. With the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV, you get mini-LED Pro technology so you can enjoy a brighter image with greater contrast and more precise local dimming than with a traditional LED TV. Alongside that come all the benefits of QLED so you also gain purer and richer imagery with more accurate colors. On a 100-inch screen, it’s going to look fantastic.

Adding to the wonders of the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV, there’s also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so you get cinema levels of technology, both for visuals and audio. The TV has 2.1.2 Multi-Channel audio built in with five speakers driven by 50W of total power and includes a built-in subwoofer and rear ‘overhead’ speakers.

If you love movies, you’ll appreciate the TV’s Filmmaker mode which is the kind of thing you see from the best TVs. There’s also Smooth Motion which removes the digital noise that can affect moving objects, while a native 144Hz refresh rate ensures it’s great for gaming. Adding to its gaming credentials, it also has HDMI 2.1 ports while there’s an automatic low-latency mode and FreeSync Premium Pro support. For smart functionality, the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV also has Bluetooth connectivity, Alexa support, and Google Assistant too.

Simply put, the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV has everything you could want including that ridiculously huge TV size. Before you hit the buy button, don’t forget to check that the size of TV will work in your living space. Usually priced at $10,000, the Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED TV is down to $4,000 at Best Buy. If you can afford it, this is sure to add the home cinema touch to your living room in the best possible way. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

