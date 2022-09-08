How to pre-order the new Apple AirPods Pro 2

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

They’ve done it again, folks. After a few years of wireless earbud silence, Apple is back with the unveiling of the new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-generation). And powered by Apple’s state-of-the-art H2 chip, the new AirPods Pro are far more than a simple cosmetic upgrade from their predecessor — rather, they’re a full-scale evolution.

We’re talking redesigned drivers and amplifiers and H2-based processing for crisper, cleaner audio, twice the active noise-canceling abilities of the original AirPods Pro, and the handy (and much-needed) addition of a volume control command for the actual buds. That’s right, Apple devotees: no more calling up Siri to adjust the volume of your music. There’s plenty more to love, too, but the new AirPods Pro, priced at $250, won’t be hitting shelves until September 23.

That being said, if you want to jump on the wagon a little earlier (as this writer did — promptly returning just-purchased first-gen AirPods Pros), the new AirPods Pros will be available for pre-order starting September 9 (5:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. ET). Ready for some cutting-edge Apple audio? Here’s how to order.

Head on over to Apple’s site

At this time, the only way to officially pre-order the AirPods Pro is through Apple directly, either through Apple’s site or the Apple Store app.

With ordering pages going live on September 9 at the designated PT/ET times, at the time of purchase, buyers will also be allowed to add custom engravings to their charging cases, as well as two years of additional Apple Care protection.

In the meantime, here are some other great Apple AirPods deals you can take advantage of.

New AirPods means big savings on old AirPods

With the upcoming release of the new AirPods Pro, Apple has marked down the prices of some its older AirPods models.

Right now, you can purchase the original AirPods Pro for only $205 (originally $250) from Apple and other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Additionally, the AirPods 3 have been marked down to only $170, or $180 to get the MagSafe Charging Case.

And for those that want the biggest savings, the AirPods 2 are on sale at Amazon for only $100, with similar pricing found at competitive sites and stores.

If you’re ordering your AirPods through Apple, custom engravings are free to add for the AirPods Pro (2nd-generation), AirPods 3, and AirPods 2.

Will the second-gen Apple AirPods Pro be any good?

That’s a fair question, and while we’ve yet to get our hands on the new Apple product to give you our Digital Trends advice and expertise, we’ll be sure to report back with a full hands-on review once we do. In the meantime, though, you can check out our first-hand accounts of the original Apple AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3, and the AirPods 2.

