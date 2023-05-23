Spring is a good time to get yourself a new Bluetooth speaker, as the approaching warm weather is good reason to take your music outdoors. Insignia’s Mini Sonic portable Bluetooth speaker is going for just $30 at Best Buy today, which is a savings of $10 from its regular price of $40. It has a ton of stellar reviews, and while the excitement around the speaker seems to lead to plenty of typos, it’s easy to get the gist of what people are saying about it. User BestBuyIsAwesome says, “Love the Insignia speaker. Great sound easy to sink with different devices and it’s inexpensive,” and another recent reviewer refers to the Insignia Mini Sonic portable speaker as the “perfect lil pill.”

Why you should buy the Insignia Mini Sonic portable Bluetooth speaker

Insignia has been making quality consumer electronics for some time, and while it doesn’t place any products among the best Bluetooth speakers or best wireless speakers, it knows a thing about packing some quality audio into a small, portable footprint. The Insignia Mini Sonic portable speaker is proof, as it offers quality sound in a small package. It has a passive radiator speaker that delivers accurate audio, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream wireless audio from up to 33 feet away. It will pair with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device, including phones, tablets and laptops.

The Insignia Mini Sonic is also capable of extending the use of devices such as phones. It has a built-in microphone and call answer button, which allow you to accept hands-free calls through the speaker. Wired connectivity is also an option, as it as an auxiliary input. One of the most important things in a portable speaker is battery life, and the Insignia Mini Sonic does not disappoint. It offers up to 23 hours of extended playback on a single charge. The speaker is also water resistant, which makes it a good portable speaker option for rainy barbecues in the backyard, beach days, and camping.

While the Insignia Mini Sonic portable Bluetooth speaker would regularly set you back $40, today at Best Buy you can grab it for just $30. Free shipping is included, and you can even break it in with the included four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM.

