Integra adds two more 4K HDbaseT-enabled products to its 2018 A/V lineup

Earlier this week, Integra announced its DRX-R1.1 network audio/visual receiver and DRX-R1.1 network A/V controller, both of which were the company’s first in each category to support 4K HDbaseT. The technology allows streaming of 4K video including high-dynamic range in HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log Gamma formats over a Cat 5, Cat 6, or Cat 7 cable, which is a big deal for those with more complex home theater setups. Now it is following up with the announcement of two more products that support the technology.

The simpler of the two new products is the HDB-RX1 4K HDbaseT receiver. Despite the name, this isn’t an A/V receiver. Instead, it adds 4K HDbaseT support to compliant Integra receivers, transmitting video at up to 18GB per second to the built-in HDMI port. This is perfect if you want to run a signal to a projector or even an outdoor TV. The HDB-RX1 also features support for RS-232 and IR passthrough, as well as Power Over Cable and IP control.

If you’re not a member of the custom install set, then you might instead be more interested in the DRX-7.1 network A/V receiver. Many of the features here are similar to the DRX-R.1 receiver announced earlier this week, though this is a 9.2-channel model while that one is 11.2 channels. Like that receiver, the DRX-7.1 offers up 140 watts per channel at eight ohms. If you’re looking for a full 7.2.4-channel setup for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, the receiver features pre-outs that can power a separate two-channel amp for a total of 11.2 channels.

The DRX-7.1 features eight HDMI inputs, including one in the front for easy reach, plus main and Zone 2 outputs. The receiver supports Wi-Fi, which means DTS Play-Fi, Chromecast built-in, and Google Assistant Voice Control are all supported. In addition to HDR, the DRX-7.1 also supports wide-color gamut as well as BT.2020.

Like the DRX-R1.1 receiver and DRX-R1.1 controller, the DRX-7.1 and HDB-RX1 will go on sale in March. The DRX-7.1 will be priced at $2,400, while the HDB-RX1 will retail for $400. For more information on all of these products, see the Integra home theater website.