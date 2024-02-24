Even today’s best TVs need support for their audio output, and the best way to do that is to invest in soundbar deals. Here’s an affordable but dependable recommendation — the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar, which is on sale from Dell with a $120 discount that pulls its price down to just $230 from $350. The offer probably won’t last long because stocks are limited, so before they’re all gone, you should push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar

JBL is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, with products that include high-end devices and budget-friendly options like the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in its name — the “2” means it offers two channels, the left and the right, and the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer, which is a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer in this case so there won’t be any unsightly cables. It’s a pretty simple soundbar, but for the average user, it’s already going to provide a significant boost to your TV’s audio with its four full-range drivers and a pair of 1-inch tweeters.

The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar offers optical, HDMI, and ARC connectivity, for your pick on how to link it to your TV, but is also works with Bluetooth so you can stream music from your mobile device to the soundbar. The soundbar comes with a remote control so that you can operate it without standing up from your couch, as well as a wall mounting kit in case you decide that you wall is the perfect position for it.

For those who aren’t happy with the audio that they’re getting from their home theater setup, you’ll need something like the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar. From its original price of $350, it’s down to $230 from Dell for savings of $120, but because there are limited stocks, there’s no time to waste. If you keep delaying your purchase, you may miss this chance to get the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar for cheaper than usual, so now’s not the time for hesitation.

