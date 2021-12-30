JLab’s new skin tone earbuds go beyond black and white

Sneaking in just ahead of CES 2022, JLab has debuted a new set of true wireless earbuds that come in a variety of skin tone-inspired colors. The $20 Go Air Tones are based on JLab’s Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds, but they feature skin tones that have been specially selected by Orly Color Labs, a division of the Los Angeles-based nail care brand Orly. The new earbuds are up for pre-order on December 30 and will start shipping in mid-January 2022.

Each Go Air Tones matches one of seven specific Pantone colors selected by Orly, in warm, neutral, and cool undertones, reminiscent of the enhanced skin tone emoji that Apple introduced in 2015. Recognizing that seven skin tones may not be enough to match everyone’s particular preference, JLab is also taking requests for additional colors via its website.

Curious how well the new buds match your skin and/or makeup choices? JLab lets you try them on virtually using its online fitting room.

Beyond the new, skin tone-matched colors, the Go Air Tones offer some really decent specifications and features when you consider their incredibly affordable price.

You’ll get a claimed 32 hours of playtime, with eight hours per charge in each bud, and 24 more hours in the charging case. You can use each earbud independently for music and phone calls, and there are three EQ modes built-in that you can access without needing to use a mobile app.

The earbuds are rated IPX4 for water resistance which should be more than enough protection for workouts or a rainy day run, and there’s a two-year warranty from JLab should the earbuds not survive as promised.

The charging case has a built-in USB cable, which is ultra-handy for when you inevitably lose or forget your charging cable. Speaking of losing things, JLab is going to sell replacement Go Air Tones earbuds “at a fraction of the cost” which sounds promising for those who have a hard time keeping track of their earbuds.

In 2021, both JLab and Skullcandy introduced ultra-affordable true wireless earbuds — the $25 Skullcandy Dime and $20 JLab Go Air Pop. We put them head-to-head to see which ones were the best value. JLab came out on top, and now that these earbuds come in even more color choices, they’re a total no-brainer for folks who just want a simple set of true wireless earbuds.

