Share

We’d all love a massive TV, but sometimes circumstances beyond our control prevent us from having the 65-inch 4K TV we’ve been dreaming of. But just because you can’t have a big screen doesn’t mean you have to settle for less. In fact, quite the opposite. Take this 49-inch LG TV that’s on sale for $350 through Dell at the moment — it’s still a modest size, has a fantastic 4K screen, and is filled to the brim with useful features.

Whether you’re tight on space or on a strict budget, the LG 49UK6090PUA is a must-have at $350, down $100 from its usual shelf price of $450. The aforementioned 49-inch 4K screen is crisp and sharp, and the TV comes equipped with LG’s renowned multi-format HDR, factoring in HDR 10 and HLG, to extract the maximum amount of detail from what would otherwise be considered a low-light, low-detail scene.

It’s also armed with the firm’s trademark WebOS smart software, opening up one-click access to a number of leading streaming services, such as Hulu and Netflix. And for those looking to cut the metaphorical cord on cable, it comes equipped with Channel Plus — LG’s Xumo-powered streaming platform, which provides both live and on-demand access to a number of free TV channels, like Fox Sports and NBC News.

Just like rivals Best Buy and Walmart, Dell’s retail arm offers its customers the choice to split the cost of high budget items. In this case, the offer is to split the $350 over a five-month period at a more digestible $70 per month. What’s more, it’s throwing in a free $100 eGift Card with every order (even if you choose to buy the TV outright), which can be redeemed against a host of other products on its online store.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. Those on the hunt for a different TV, either because the LG on offer is a little too big or small for their liking, should also check out our collection of the best 4K TV deals.