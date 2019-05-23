Don’t miss your chance to bag this 65-inch Sony 4K smart TV on the cheap

Share

Looking to splash out on a 4K TV to sit at the center of your home entertainment setup? You’ve come to the right place. That’s because Walmart has wiped $315 off one of Sony’s best 65-inch Bravia models, sending the price tumbling down to $885.

So, what does a fraction less than $900 equate to in terms of TV tech? Quite a lot, actually. There’s multi-format 4K HDR, including HDR10 and HLG, for drawing additional detail from low-light scenes, and ClearAudio+ for immersive audio.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia X750F Series on offer also has the firm’s trademark 4K X-Reality Pro upscale engine on board, which can take standard HD and Full HD content and spin it into a sharper, more refined 4K Ultra HD resolution in real time.

Out of the box, the television is equipped with Android TV. It’s a bit like having a Chromecast baked into the unit, offering instant access to a slew of on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Pandora, and Netflix.

There’s another feature that could prove to be useful for those looking to cut the cord: PlayStation Vue — Sony’s live TV service, which provides customers with access to a deluge of top-rated channels, such as Fox and FXX, for a small monthly fee.

With all that raw streaming power, scrolling through the different menus with a remote could prove to be a little tiresome. But fear not, for the Bravia X750F Series has both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on board for painless navigation.

Here’s a quick look at the types of commands they’re capable of executing:

“Play Lucifer on Netflix.”

“Set the thermostat to 68.”

“Change over to HDMI 2.”

“Tell the Roomba to start cleaning now.”

“Mute the volume for five minutes.”

“Turn off when The Perfect Date is over.”

There’s no denying the fact that $885 is a lot of money to shell out in one go, especially on a TV, and Walmart agrees. That’s why it’s offering customers the option to stretch that figure over a 12-month period, at a more affordable $87 per month.

