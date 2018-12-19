Digital Trends
Home Theater

Is LG creating a multi-ratio TV with sliding speakers?

Simon Cohen
By
lg sliding speaker adjustable ratio patent 3

TV technology just keeps getting better, doesn’t it? From CRTs to flat panels. From standard definition to HDTV, and then 4K. Plus the biggest bang for the buck as far as picture quality is concerned: HDR. Yes indeed, we live in a magical time. Well, except for that whole image-ratio thing.

Sadly, no matter how great the latest TV is, unless the content you’re watching was shot in the same ratio as your screen, you’re going to end up with letterboxing (horizontal black bars at the top and bottom of the image) or its even uglier cousin, the 4:3 vertical black bars. Shudder. Yes, you can always choose the “fill” option, but who really wants to watch people, places, and things distorted like that?

The ultimate solution would be to have a TV that could dynamically change its shape, stretching out for the most cinematic content, and taking on the appropriate squarish aspect ratio for older, standard-definition content. A roll-up OLED TV could do one of those transformations, but not both. LG thinks it may have found a different solution: Instead of changing your TV’s shape, why not use a pair of sliding panels (which double as your TV’s speakers) to artificially create the different aspect ratios by moving from side to side, as the content requires?

lg sliding speaker letterbox patent

This bizarre idea is unlikely to make it your local big box retailer any time soon, or even the show floor of CES, but LG liked the concept enough it applied for a patent to protect it.

The design calls for a TV display that uses a native aspect ratio of 21:9, known as “ultrawide.” In this mode, the flat panel speakers sit on the very edges of the screen, letting you see 100 percent of the available display. Shift to 16:9 mode (the ratio of all HDTVs, and most 4K TVs) and the speakers slide inward. Their new locations take the spot of what would have been vertical black bars. Change again to 4:3 mode, and the speakers slide even closer together. Because they aren’t wide enough to cover the entire unused screen real estate, you’d still see black sections of screen at the edges. But perhaps LG feels this will still be a more pleasing arrangement than really, really big black bars.

1 of 3
lg sliding speaker adjustable ratio patent 4
lg sliding speaker adjustable ratio patent 2
lg sliding speaker adjustable ratio patent 1

The patent filing also points to a fourth configuration for the panels, which would give the TV a decidedly artful look, with the speakers arranged side-by-side, toward one end of the screen.

As weird as the concept might be, we’d still love to see LG create a prototype, and let people decide if it’s something they want in their homes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

10 apocalyptic TV shows that make the end of civilization binge-worthy
Up Next

The new iPad Pro is here, and it adds the best of the iPhone to the tablet
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Want to mirror your smartphone or tablet onto your TV? Here's how

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow sending anything on your mobile device to your TV. Our in-depth guide shows you how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen from virtually any device available.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata
dt live samsung 8k interview poster for 5979715827001
Digital Trends Live

Samsung’s Scott Cohen explains why TVs need to get bigger and clearer

TVs are getting bigger and bigger, and there are a few reasons why that is happening. Samsung's Scott Cohen appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain why, and why Samsung is making the push for 8K resolution.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
Computer Music
Music

Bolster your HD music catalog with the best high-res audio sites

Music connoisseurs relish HD audio, but scouring the web for all the best streaming and downloading sites can be a pain. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Check out our list, and let the high-resolution good times roll.
Posted By Parker Hall
sundance atlanta kyle reitner couch
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in January 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for January 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
lg 65 inch rollable uhd oled ces video 4
Home Theater

2019 could be the year LG finally rolls out its OLED TV

LG might just be ready to bring a roll-up OLED TV to market, if recent rumours are to be believed. It would mark the first time you'll be able to buy a TV that can disappear from view, yet not require a custom install.
Posted By Simon Cohen
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is is your starting point. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to turn off subtitles on netflix
Home Theater

Here's how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, no matter the device

Subtitles are great if you want or need them, but they can be a major headache if you’ve somehow turned them on by accident and can’t figure out how to get rid of them. Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it seems.
Posted By Rick Marshall
samsung frame TV
Home Theater

Samsung revs up the picture quality of its high-fashion TVs for 2019

Prized for their ability to display more than a black screen when turned off, Samsung's lifestyle TVs are getting updated for 2019, and we have all of the details ahead of the official launch at CES. Hint: Art looks better on a QLED…
Posted By Simon Cohen
Bose QC 35 II
Deals

Hear that? Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-canceling headphones are on sale

As convenient as earbuds are, over-ear headphones are still a better way to enjoy your music. And the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones in black are on sale for $50 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apocalyptic tv shows colony feat
Movies & TV

10 apocalyptic TV shows that make the end of civilization binge-worthy

There are plenty of ways civilization can get wiped out, and it can make for some great TV. Each of these series showcases a terrifying event that changes civilization as we know it. These are the best post-apocalyptic shows on TV.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Marvel's The Defenders Review
Home Theater

Marvel’s Netflix shows could continue at Disney Plus, but should they?

Disney could pick up the Marvel shows being canceled by Netflix, but the idea raises all sorts of questions. Is continuing Daredevil, Punisher, or Jessica Jones on Disney's own streaming service a good move?
Posted By Rick Marshall