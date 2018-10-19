Share

Premium wireless headphones aren’t cheap, especially when you add in noise cancelation, but Lynxsonic is trying to change that with its 4:33 headphones, which it is now seeking funding for on Kickstarter with a promise it calls “accessible premium.” This means you get a set of headphones that offers all the features you’d expect from a top-tier offering, but at a lower price.

With Bluetooth 5.0, an aluminum core headband built to withstand 30,000 bends, and a lightweight design, the Lynxsonic 4:33 definitely have a lot to offer. Add in up to 40 hours of battery life between charges and they look even better. What’s most interesting is what isn’t here: Noise.

Lynxsonic says active noise canceling was a major priority for when it came to the creation of the 4:33 headphones, and that the company spent a lot of time and effort getting it right. The headphones use a total of five microphones along with specially developed components that let the headphones reach a total noise cancellation value of 36dB. The company says that makes its noise cancellation better than that of the Bose QuietComfort 35.

While we haven’t had the chance to put them head-to-head, we did have a chance to try out the Lynxsonic 4:33 for ourselves and were impressed by how well the noise cancellation worked. You can also use the five microphones to let some amount of outside sound in — a current trend in headphones — and we found the sound quality of this was quite nice. We weren’t as keen on the touch-based controls, but this is the sort of thing that varies greatly from person to person.

We’re not sure what the Lynxsonic 4:33 will retail for, but if you jump in on the Kickstarter campaign you can get the Deluxe Kickstarter Special which includes a charging pad and travel case for roughly $220. There’s also an early bird special that offers the same package for $200, but this is limited to the first 500 backers.

The company is looking for a total of 110,000 euros or roughly $126,000 for the campaign, and at the time of this writing, it has raised over $30,000 with nearly a month left to go to complete funding. As is the case with any crowdfunded product, there’s a little more risk putting your money here than there is with something already out in stores, but if you’re looking for an alternative to headphones like Bose’s QuietComfort 35 at a lower price, this could be just the thing for you.

