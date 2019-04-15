Digital Trends
Home Theater

Microsoft is making its own AirPod competitors, joining Amazon and others

Parker Hall
By

It appears Microsoft is about to throw its hat into the true wireless headphone ring, with a pair of wireless earbuds that will serve as the little brother to last years’ Surface Headphones.

The company has reportedly been exploring more products to add to the Surface lineup, and is now planning to release its own pair of true wireless earbuds in relatively short order, according to Thurrott.

Microsoft’s true wireless earbuds are reportedly being developed under the code name “Morrison,” likely a reference to legendary rock singer Jim Morrison; Microsoft’s Surface Headphones were called the “Joplin,” a reference to equally lauded rock icon Janis Joplin, when they were in development.

It’s not all that surprising to learn that Microsoft is developing a product in the true wireless headphone space. Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Buds, Apple has had long-term success with its industry-leading AirPods, and even Amazon is reportedly working on its own true wireless earbuds with Alexa on board.

Rumor has it that the new Microsoft model, which are being called the Surface Buds by some (though the official name is still unknown), will have Cortana integration, noise canceling, and great connectivity for music and video.

Depending on the price, the addition of noise-canceling could make the new Microsoft true wireless model a very compelling product for some. Currently, there are no top-tier true wireless headphones with active noise canceling, due in large part to the battery requirements of most modern noise-canceling tech. True wireless headphones are short on space, so adding a big enough battery to maintain the industry standard of 5 hours of listening time may be hard with such tech on board.

Then again, we know that Qualcomm has been hard at work developing significantly more energy-efficient chips for this particular genre of headphones, so there is reason to believe such a product is possible.

For our part, we’re excited to see the competition heating up in the world of true wireless headphones, as it virtually guarantees better, more affordable headphones are in the pipeline for all consumers.

There’s no word on specific launch or design details for the headphones, but many are speculating that the headphones could hit the market by the end of 2019.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)
Scarlett Johansson
Movies & TV

Seeing double: These actors have twins you probably didn’t even know about

These famous actors have lesser-known twin siblings who have remained out of the spotlight, working either behind the cameras or outside of the entertainment business altogether.
Posted By Christine Persaud
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best Vinyl Setups
Home Theater

Celebrate Record Store Day in style with the best vinyl setups

From simple and affordable to sleek and swanky, these are our recommendations for incredible vinyl setups that will allow you to listen to your favorite records with outstanding fidelity and take your collection to the next level.
Posted By Parker Hall
vinyl 101 ultimate guide to buying cleaning storing playing records record store
Home Theater

Record Store Day is here! Here's how to build a killer vinyl collection

Feeling the vinyl vibe? You're not alone. If you're interested in starting your own record collection and listening to tunes the analog way, we're here to help. This guide will take you through everything you need to know.
Posted By Parker Hall
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best shows on hulu space dandy
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (April 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Music

Amazon rumored to be launching free music-streaming service

Rumors are swirling that Amazon is planning to take on Spotify by launching its own free, ad-supported music streaming service. This seems to be a move aimed at Echo users in particular.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Jon Snow and friends vs. the White Walkers and the Night King
Movies & TV

The 10 most brutal battle scenes in Game of Thrones, from Hardhome to The Door

Game of Thrones features some of the most gruesome, brutal battle scenes in all of television, with severed limbs, burning bodies, and every other morbid form of death you could possibly imagine. Here are the 10 best.
Posted By Christine Persaud
how to convert DVD to MP4
Home Theater

MPAA: DVD, Blu-ray sales nearly halved in 5 years as viewers shift to streaming

The annual THEME Report by the MPAA confirmed that viewers are switching from physical media to streaming services. While DVD and Blu-ray sales are falling, subscriptions to services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are growing.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best game of thrones episodes spoils war
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: The beginning of the end of Game of Thrones

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The premiere episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, a new adaptation of Native Son, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall