Mohu’s new Blade indoor antenna looks so good you won’t want to hide it

Mohu has made a name for itself by selling quality antennas that don’t take up a whole lot of space, and that doesn’t seem like something that is going to change anytime soon. That doesn’t mean that the company is stagnating though. While it has experimented with other products, like last year’s Airwave, which turned broadcast TV into streaming channels that could then be delivered to streaming devices, the company now seems focused on keeping its core functionality and updating the look. On Monday, April 9, Mohu announced its new Blade indoor/outdoor antenna, the first in a new series that the company calls the Modern Series.

The Modern Series, as the name implies, is meant to keep the functionality that Mohu antennas are known for, but add a new cleaner, more modern look. This is certainly the case in the Mohu Blade. While the antenna can be placed on a table or even outside, it will be right at home sitting below your wall-mounted TV.

You don’t need to worry about aesthetics messing with the signal, either. The antenna is multi-directional, so it doesn’t matter which way it is facing in order to pick up the best signal. The Mohu Blade also features a FirstStage amplifier, which boosts the reception range to a 40-mile radius around your home.

“At Mohu, it’s our mission to offer innovative products that deliver exceptional experiences for consumers,” Mohu founder and CEO Mark Buff said in a statement. “We saw a need to produce an HDTV antenna that would seamlessly blend with the home entertainment systems consumers have while upholding our values of offering products that enable consumers to cut the cord at an affordable cost.”

The Mohu Blade is priced at $50 and is available via Amazon and the Mohu website. The antenna includes a 10-foot coaxial cable, so if all you’re doing is setting the antenna up in your living room, you should be all set.

