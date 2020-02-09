A leaked description may have confirmed that a Netflix series based on Resident Evil is in the works, but it will not follow the storyline of any of the franchise’s games.

The description of Netflix’s Resident Evil series briefly appeared on the streaming service’s media center, but it was then abruptly taken down. Fortunately, Resident Evil Wiki spotted the leak, which may be confirmed through the Wayback Machine.

It has finally been confirmed that a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works. Attached is a description taken from Netflix's Media Center. See also a WaybackMachine archive of the search result we took a few minutes ago:https://t.co/sAtmqupwuV pic.twitter.com/wmPgoLtafI — Resident Evil Wiki (@RE_Wiki) February 7, 2020

The major takeaway from the leaked description is that the show will apparently not take place in Raccoon City, which is the epicenter of the T-Virus outbreak and the focus of the first three games in the main video game series. Clearfield, Maryland and the Greenwood Asylum are new settings in the franchise, which hints that Netflix is working on a different look into the zombie apocalypse.

With the description claiming that the show will reveal “secrets” held by the Umbrella Corporation, the Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C., 26 years after the T-Virus was discovered, it fits a Deadline report from about a year ago that the series will focus on the “new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus.”

There remain many questions about the Resident Evil TV series, but the appearance and sudden deletion of its description on Netflix’s website suggests that it is indeed on the way. The streaming service is apparently not yet ready to make an official announcement.

The Resident Evil video games have experienced a resurgence in recent years, starting with 2017’s Resident Evil 7 that brought the series back to its horror roots after action-focused gameplay in previous installments. This was followed by 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake, which was named the Ultimate Game of the Year at The 37th Golden Joystick Awards. The Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake, set to roll out in April, is expected to continue the franchise’s winning streak.

Capcom is also said to be already working on Resident Evil 8, which will reportedly be a first-person game like Resident Evil 7. The rumors also claim that the next entry in the long-running series will see Resident Evil 7‘s Ethan Winters return as the protagonist, with franchise mainstay Chris Redfield also playing a role.

With the upcoming TV series and games, Resident Evil fans will certainly have no shortage of content to chew on.

