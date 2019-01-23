Share

If you’re a Roku user that’s been mulling the upgrade to a higher-end (read: better picture quality) Roku to pair with that brand new 4K TV, or if you simply have been in the market for a way to stream your favorite shows to your big screen, Amazon has a screaming deal for you.

The Roku Premiere, which launched last fall to wide acclaim, has been discounted by 25 percent on the internet retailer’s site, allowing you to snag it for just $30 — a whole dollar more than Roku’s base model streamer.

For that $30, you get the ability to watch Netflix in 4K, high-dynamic range (HDR) image quality, which should impress you and your loved ones on the couch.

We’ve been huge fans of both Roku devices and its extremely easy-to-use interface for years now and frequently speak of the company as the maker of our favorite streaming devices. With well-designed menus and the ability to stream everything from Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix — among countless other on-demand streaming outlets — we are huge fans of Roku’s products.

The premiere has built-in 802.11bgn wireless connectivity, which allows it to connect to your home’s wireless network with ease (and stability), and even comes with an HDMI cable and remote to quickly get it set up.

If you’re looking to add a few more features to your Roku experience, we still recommend the Roku Premiere+, which has all the same great features as the Premiere (including Roku’s rapidly expanding suite of free streaming content) but adds one of Roku’s voice remotes for an extra $20. That $20 may actually be well spent if you subscribe to numerous streaming services: Simply press the mic button and speak the name of the content you want to see on screen, and Roku will search all of your installed apps to find it.

Still, if you’re just looking to upgrade your viewing experience or add streaming to your TV in the first place, the best deal we know about right now is the Roku Premiere on Amazon. Definitely snag one for yourself or a loved one if you want some sweet streaming video on that screen anytime soon.