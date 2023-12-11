85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $600 off, and it’ll be delivered by Christmas

Best Buy has a fantastic offer on the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV right now which means you save $600 on the usual price of $1,700. Down to $1,100, this TV will offer a home cinema style experience for any home that wants the biggest screen possible. One of the better TV deals around, you’re going to need to be quick as the deal is for today only. That means when the day ends, so does the great $600 discount. Have a quick look below at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV

As one of the best TV brands, pretty much all TVs that Samsung makes are worth your time and attention. With the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV, you get a great 4K experience. There’s Dynamic Crystal Color support so you can see a fantastic variety of shades of color. Alongside that is Motion Xcelerator which ensures you don’t have to worry about motion blur while watching fast-moving action or playing a game, while there’s also improved clarity. Adding to that is Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image so every frame appears more natural than before, adding a sense of depth you won’t get with other 4K TVs.

As expected, there’s also HDR support for an impressive spectrum of colors and fine details, even when those scenes are pretty dark. Brightness and contrast are automatically adjusted to ideal levels. 4K upscaling comes from the Crystal Processor so that whatever you’re watching looks great. This may not be one of the best TVs but there’s still a lot to love here.

Other additions include Object Tracking Sound Lite so you can hear sounds around you, thereby following the movement on screen in a natural way. Enhance it by pairing up the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV with a Q-Series or S-Series soundbar so they work in perfect symmetry together.

It’s a smart move to check what size TV will fit in your living space given the size of this screen, but if you’ve got the room, you’ll love the Samsung 85-inch CU8000 4K TV. It normally costs $1,700, but for today only it’s down to $1,100 at Best Buy. You only have a matter of hours to reap the huge $600 discount, so check it out now if it sounds like the TV for you.

