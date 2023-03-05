 Skip to main content
Samsung’s flagship Q990B soundbar bundle is $400 off today

Albert Bassili
By

If you aren’t familiar with the more complex or exotic forms of surround sound, then it’s worth checking out our ultimate surround sound guide, but suffice it to say you don’t often see 11.1.4 surround sound on the market, but we love it. Of course, rare things tend to be expensive, and while this deal from Samsung brings the HW-Q990B down to $1,500 from $1,900, it might scare a few folks off at first glance. Luckily, it’s well worth the price, considering this is hands-down one of the best soundbars you can buy, if you’re looking for a high-end, out-of-the-box surround sound setup.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar

The Samsung Q990B's included subwoofer sitting next to a large media stand

So what do all those fancy numbers in the name mean? Well, simply put, this little bundle has 11 channels, one subwoofer, and four up-facing speakers to completely envelop you in surround sound. With sound coming from the speakers set up behind you and from above, it’s like you’re sitting in the middle of the TV show or film you’re watching, and it’s an incredible experience. Another pretty great feature is the SpaceFit Sound+, which automatically calibrates the audio to fit the unique setup of your room when it comes to walls and furniture so that you aren’t getting weird spots that are quiet or have too much bass. On a similar note, an active voice amplifier analyzes the noise in the room and adjusts voices in shows and films so that you aren’t drowning them out with idle chatter.

Besides that, we also like the 3D audio gaming mode for compatible TVs and consoles, namely the Xbox Series X and PS5. If you feel left out, though, you’ll be happy to know that there’s also a general-use adaptive sound feature that optimizes audio on the fly that helps provide more clarity and fidelity. Of course, it also supports some of the best audio processing standards, such as DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, and the ability to play FLACs, which is pretty impressive. It also has Alexa built-in and can integrate into Airplay 2 for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Overall, the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar is very impressive and might be a bit overkill for most people, but for those who want to push their audio experience to the next level, this deal from Samsung bringing the HW-Q990B down to $1,500 is excellent. That said, if the price isn’t right for you and you want something slightly different, check these other soundbar deals for other options.

Best 50-inch TV Black Friday deals: Sales to shop now
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
November 26, 2022
The Samsung 50-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV hangs on a wall in a living room.

Black Friday itself may be over, but the sales are still in full swing, and that means we're seeing some particularly awesome 50-inch TV Black Friday deals. Most spaces in the home will be more than happy with a 50-inch TV and there are some fantastic Black Friday TV deals focusing on that size of panel. With some big-name brands discounted right now, we've focused our efforts on the very best, rounding them up all below so you don't have to go looking yourself. With so many retailers getting in on the Black Friday deals season, checking out our list below is the best way to save time and money.
Samsung 50-inch TU69OT 4K Smart TV -- $298, was $380

With Samsung almost always among the best TV brands, it manages to deliver even with its more affordable options. The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and is able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart TV capabilities are powered by Tizen, and give yo instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This TV works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
November 25, 2022
Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.

Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there's not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That's still not what most of us would consider "cheap," but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you're in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here's why you should consider buying it.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV
There is a dizzying array of TV technologies, features, and terminology to sort through when shopping for a television today. It's enough to confuse anybody, especially if you haven't bought a new TV in a while. Sony calls its Bravia XR X90K a "full-array LED TV," which, in layman's terms, means that this television's LED panel utilizes a form of backlighting that's superior to edge-lighting and direct lighting used on many TVs. With fully array backlighting, you get lighting zones across the entire panel, allowing the TV to control and adjust the brightness for every part of the picture. The result is increased color accuracy and deeper contrast.

It may be a strange size, but this Samsung 58-inch 4K TV is $220 off
John Alexander
By John Alexander
November 17, 2022
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We'll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.

 
Why you should buy the 58-inch Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV
So, what's weird about the 58-inch Samsung Class 4K Crystal UHD TV? We admit it is a bit subtle, but the size is a bit... off standard. Scroll through our best TV's and you'll find the vast majority of TV's have a size difference of 5 or 10 inches. There's nothing wrong with the 58-inch size, but it's really marching to the beat of its own drum. It's all about individuality and personal style.

