Samsung’s flagship Q990B soundbar bundle is $400 off today

If you aren’t familiar with the more complex or exotic forms of surround sound, then it’s worth checking out our ultimate surround sound guide, but suffice it to say you don’t often see 11.1.4 surround sound on the market, but we love it. Of course, rare things tend to be expensive, and while this deal from Samsung brings the HW-Q990B down to $1,500 from $1,900, it might scare a few folks off at first glance. Luckily, it’s well worth the price, considering this is hands-down one of the best soundbars you can buy, if you’re looking for a high-end, out-of-the-box surround sound setup.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar

So what do all those fancy numbers in the name mean? Well, simply put, this little bundle has 11 channels, one subwoofer, and four up-facing speakers to completely envelop you in surround sound. With sound coming from the speakers set up behind you and from above, it’s like you’re sitting in the middle of the TV show or film you’re watching, and it’s an incredible experience. Another pretty great feature is the SpaceFit Sound+, which automatically calibrates the audio to fit the unique setup of your room when it comes to walls and furniture so that you aren’t getting weird spots that are quiet or have too much bass. On a similar note, an active voice amplifier analyzes the noise in the room and adjusts voices in shows and films so that you aren’t drowning them out with idle chatter.

Besides that, we also like the 3D audio gaming mode for compatible TVs and consoles, namely the Xbox Series X and PS5. If you feel left out, though, you’ll be happy to know that there’s also a general-use adaptive sound feature that optimizes audio on the fly that helps provide more clarity and fidelity. Of course, it also supports some of the best audio processing standards, such as DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, and the ability to play FLACs, which is pretty impressive. It also has Alexa built-in and can integrate into Airplay 2 for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Overall, the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar is very impressive and might be a bit overkill for most people, but for those who want to push their audio experience to the next level, this deal from Samsung bringing the HW-Q990B down to $1,500 is excellent. That said, if the price isn’t right for you and you want something slightly different, check these other soundbar deals for other options.

