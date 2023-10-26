 Skip to main content
Samsung’s best surround sound and soundbar bundle is $500 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.
Samsung

A massive TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution needs to be paired with a top-of-the-line soundbar like the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. It’s a fairly significant investment at its original price of $1,900, but Samsung is offering a $500 discount so you’ll only have to pay $1,400. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll get what you pay for — an amazing audio boost that will bring your home theater setup to new heights. You have to finish the transaction as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of the potential savings though, as this is a limited-time offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers — the Samsung Q990C 11.4.1-channel soundbar comes with 11 front-facing speakers, one wireless subwoofer for deep bass, and four upwards-firing speakers that create Dolby Atmos surround sound. The room will be flooded with audio so you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action, and with Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro, the soundbar will analyze its environment to calibrate and optimize the sound.

Like most of the best soundbars, the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar is a smart device with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa so you can control it with voice commands, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 so it can play music from your mobile devices. The soundbar also features Active Voice Amplifier technology to make sure that you understand every single piece of dialogue, and with Q-Symphony, it will operate in tandem with the speakers of a Samsung TV for an even more elevated audio experience.

If you’re going for soundbar deals that will make a huge difference in your living room, there’s probably no better option than the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. Its sticker price of $1,900 is expensive, but it’s currently available from Samsung at $500 off for a limited time, bringing its price down to $1,400. If you can afford it, you don’t have any reason to hesitate because the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar will prove to be worth it. You should complete the purchase now though, as the discount may no longer be online as soon as tomorrow.

You won’t believe how cheap this 50-inch QLED TV is at Best Buy
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.

If you didn't think QLED TV deals can go below $300, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is currently available for a very cheap $270 from Best Buy. The $130 discount on its sticker price of $400 may not last long though, as we think there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you're already looking forward to watching on this TV from the comfort of your living room, then you shouldn't hesitate to complete the purchase.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL, one of the best TV brands that's known for the value of its products, is one of the mainstays in our list of the best QLED TVs. That should give you an idea of what to expect from the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV -- with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen for sharp details, support for the most advanced HDR formats to enable accurate colors, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound, it offers much more than other TVs with similar prices. With Google TV, you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services, and because the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, you'll be able to use voice commands to control it.

Read more
This Polk Audio soundbar and subwoofer is discounted from $499 to $200
Polk Audio's Magnifi Mini AX soundbar.

If you're searching for soundbar deals, here's one that you should definitely consider -- the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer for a very affordable $200, following a 60% discount from Amazon on its original price of $499. That's equivalent to huge savings of $299, which you can spend on upgrading the rest of your home theater setup. You'll need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as we don't know how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar and subwoofer
The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar is equipped with six powerful drivers and comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer to boost the audio of your home theater setup, as even the best TVs are too thin to feature powerful speakers. The plug-and-play subwoofer is instantly recognized by the soundbar as soon as you turn it on to simplify installation, and with three HDMI inputs and an HDMI ARC output, there's no shortage of ways to connect the system to your TV. You can also wireless connect your mobile devices to the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Google's Chromecast.

Read more
Best soundbar deals: Save on Bose, LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio
Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

A good home theater setup deserves a proper audio experience. The slim design of modern TVs doesn’t often leave room for quality sound coming straight from the television itself. This makes a soundbar the perfect complement. Soundbars make a great way to save on your home theater, as even the best soundbars often see a discount. Right now you’ll find all sorts of soundbar deals taking place, and they include some of the best audio brands on the market. We’ve rounded up all of the best soundbar deals you can choose from right now, and if you need additional help, check out our guide on how to buy a soundbar.
TopVision 2.0-channel soundbar — $38, was $100

It’s not often you can find a quality soundbar for just $38, but that’s exactly what you’ll be getting with the TopVision 2.0-channel soundbar. It offers more immersive listening than you can get straight out of your TV alone, and its 2.0-channel sound system produces well-balanced sounds no matter what you may be watching. The TopVision 2.0-channel soundbar is easy to set up, as it supports 3.5mm AUX and RCA connectivity, as well as optical wired audio input connectivity.

Read more