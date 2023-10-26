A massive TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution needs to be paired with a top-of-the-line soundbar like the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. It’s a fairly significant investment at its original price of $1,900, but Samsung is offering a $500 discount so you’ll only have to pay $1,400. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll get what you pay for — an amazing audio boost that will bring your home theater setup to new heights. You have to finish the transaction as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of the potential savings though, as this is a limited-time offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers — the Samsung Q990C 11.4.1-channel soundbar comes with 11 front-facing speakers, one wireless subwoofer for deep bass, and four upwards-firing speakers that create Dolby Atmos surround sound. The room will be flooded with audio so you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action, and with Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro, the soundbar will analyze its environment to calibrate and optimize the sound.

Like most of the best soundbars, the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar is a smart device with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa so you can control it with voice commands, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 so it can play music from your mobile devices. The soundbar also features Active Voice Amplifier technology to make sure that you understand every single piece of dialogue, and with Q-Symphony, it will operate in tandem with the speakers of a Samsung TV for an even more elevated audio experience.

If you’re going for soundbar deals that will make a huge difference in your living room, there’s probably no better option than the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. Its sticker price of $1,900 is expensive, but it’s currently available from Samsung at $500 off for a limited time, bringing its price down to $1,400. If you can afford it, you don’t have any reason to hesitate because the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar will prove to be worth it. You should complete the purchase now though, as the discount may no longer be online as soon as tomorrow.

