Save $80 when you buy a Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub together

If you’re not familiar with Sonos, they’re rather well-known in the audio industry for having some of the best consumer-grade audio equipment out there, and they often have a premium price attached to them. While Sonos does produce some more budget-friendly options if you’re buying something from their lineup, then you’re already willing to spend a pretty penny, and luckily, there’s a great deal from Best Buy on a Sonos soundbar and subwoofer combo. While it’s not a significant discount if you grab both from Best Buy, you can save yourself $81 and get them for $1,618.

Why you should buy the Sonos soundbar and subwoofer combo

The first product on the docket is the Sonus Arc soundbar, which is especially great if you’re aiming for a Dolby Atmos setup. Usually costing upwards of $900 on its own, the Sonos Arc gives you a surprisingly big sound for its size while also being rich, and it’s even well-suited for TVs as it can produce crisp dialogue that isn’t lost in the background noise. Pair that with the upwards-facing speakers; you get some fantastic surround sound without resorting to several additional strategically placed speakers. It also has great app integration and a TruePlay feature that adjusts the EQ of the device based on your room audio, although, sadly, it’s only available on iOS. That brings up the main issue: it only has one port and no HDMI pass-throughs or anything, so you lose an eARC port on your TV for this sound bar. Even so, it still made it to the top of our list of best soundbars, so it’s not a dealbreaker.

Along with the Sonos Arc, you can also grab this 3rd generation Sonos subwoofer, and if you think you’ve dealt with great subwoofers before, you’ll think again when you hear this one. Much like the Arc, its small size bellies, its power, and you can get some incredible bass out of it, especially when paired with the Arc. Its wireless connectivity is one of the big selling points since you don’t lose audio quality transmitting over wireless as you do with other wireless sound systems. That said, it only interfaces with other Sonos products, so you do have to have something to pair it with to work correctly. That’s it’s the biggest downside, and also why this combo deal is excellent since you’d need to grab another Sonos product anyway.

While this combo is pretty expensive, high-quality audio costs a lot of money, but this combo will give you the best bang for your buck, especially with the $81 discount from Best Buy. That said, if you’re looking for something that isn’t necessarily as walled off or has more ports to work with, be sure to check out these soundbar deals and subwoofer deals for a few more options.

Editors' Recommendations