Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on top soundbars and speakers

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Whether you’re planning to buy a soundbar or a speaker from this year’s Black Friday deals, you should be looking for discounts on devices made by Sonos, which is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry. So that you won’t have to go through all of the offers from the various retailers, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. However, since Sonos Black Friday deals almost always get sold out quickly, you’re going to have to hurry on deciding what to purchase as soon as possible. Once these bargains are gone, we’re not sure if they’ll appear again on Cyber Monday, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with any transactions as soon as possible.

Best Sonos speaker Black Friday deals

The Sonos Roam Speaker wet.
Sonos

If you’re looking for Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals, you can’t go wrong with Sonos, which is a mainstay in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers. We’ve tagged the Sonos Roam as the best portable Sonos speaker, but there are other options that also offer powerful sound, water and dust resistance, and access to smart features, including support for your favorite digital assistants. We’ve gathered our favorite bargains right here, but since it’s unclear how much time is remaining for any of these Sonos speaker Black Friday deals, you should proceed with the purchase immediately if one of them catches your eye.

  • Sonos Roam SL —
  • Sonos Roam —
  • Sonos Roam bundle (refurbished) —
  • Sonos One SL —
  • Sonos Era 100 —

Best Sonos soundbar Black Friday deals

A Sonos Arc soundbar within a home theater setup.
Sonos

Upgrade the audio output of your home theater setup with Black Friday soundbar deals, particularly one made by Sonos. It’s also a fixture on our roundup of the best soundbars, with the Sonos Arc currently holding the top spot because of its easy and simple setup, excellent surround sound, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. If it’s too expensive, there are other Sonos soundbar Black Friday deals that are cheaper, but still with the topnotch quality that has made the brand synonymous with amazing audio. You’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, because we don’t think they’re going to last long.

  • Sonos Ray —
  • Sonos Beam Gen 2 (refurbished) —
  • Sonos Beam Gen 2 —
  • Sonos Playbar —
  • Sonos Arc —

