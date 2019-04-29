Digital Trends
Home Theater

First-generation Sonos One smart speaker prices drop to just $150

Simon Cohen
By
Sonos Streaming Music Stereo

The Sonos One is easily one of the most capable, and terrific-sounding smart speakers on the planet. Right now, you can pick up the first-generation Sonos One for just $150 — the lowest price it has been since it launched. Sonos reduced the price earlier this year, from $200 to $180, shortly after the second generation was announced, but now Best Buy has dropped it further, and it’s an outstanding deal.

The Sonos One is not only a great smart speaker, with support for Amazon’s Alexa — and soon, Google Assistant — it’s also the cornerstone of what can evolve into a killer wireless home Wi-Fi sound system. Yes, it’s true that there’s now a second-generation model of the Sonos One, and that it is replacing the first-gen model, but we don’t think that’s cause to hesitate on this deal. The second-gen model has a faster processor, more onboard memory, and the addition of Bluetooth LE, but none of these changes affect how your music will sound, or how seamlessly the original Sonos One will fit into your daily audio routine. Moreover, Sonos has one of the best reputations in the industry for supporting its products on a longterm basis. Every Sonos speaker, or Connect device is still supported and works with every other Sonos product, both new and old. When Sonos eventually adds Google Assistant support, the Sonos One will become the first smart speaker to support both Google and Amazon’s voice assistants, though you’ll have to pick which one you want to use.

If you already own other Sonos components — but none of the newer models like the Sonos One or the Sonos Beam — this is an especially good time to buy: Equipping yourself with a Sonos One gives you voice control over your whole Sonos network of speakers, and it also acts as an AirPlay 2 receiver, meaning you can play movies on an iPad, and send the audio to any (or all) of your Sonos speakers via the Sonos One.

It’s hard to say how long this special price will last. Best Buy is clearly looking to move the remainder of its first-gen stock and we know that Sonos will not be making any more of them. Once they’re gone, you’ll have to shell out $200 for the second-gen models. Given Sonos products don’t go on sale all that often, you might be waiting a while for a price like this to come around again.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Six coffee grinders that grind so fine
JBL Boombox review
Deals

JBL headphones and speakers sale cuts up to $200 off in time for festival season

If you're in the market for a great pair of Bluetooth headphones or a Bluetooth speaker, we'll always recommend JBL. Now's a great time to buy, too, as Harman, the company behind JBL, is offering up to $200 off its lineup during the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

This Amazon Echo and Pandora Premium smart speaker bundle saves you $138

QVC just took online merchants to school with a massive discount on the second-generation Amazon Echo with a 3-month voucher for Pandora Premium. The minimum you save is $128. Save off $10 extra with TAKE10 code for first QVC orders.
Posted By Bruce Brown
UE Megaboom in rain
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny, muffled TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
raspberry pi 3 kits
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub is crazy cheap thanks to this massive $80 discount

The Google Home Hub is crazy cheap with a massive $80 discount. Let the Google Home Hub with its 7-inch touchscreen smart display manage your smart home. Act fast while the Google Home Hub is on sale for 53% off its usual $150 price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon deal of day nespresso coffee and espresso machines with frother man drinking cappuccino gettyimages 664663023
Smart Home

Amazon slices prices on Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine bundles for 1 day

Amazon made severe price cuts for 24-hour countdown daily deals on three Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine bundles. Each bundle includes a coffee and espresso machine, an Aeroccino milk frother, and 30 coffee capsules.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

You won't want to miss these deals on some of the best laptops around

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best smartwatch deals apple watch lifestyle
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals unsplash
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nexx smart garage door opener nxg 100b wifi remotely control existing 01
Smart Home

Amazon chops price on smart garage door opener remote for Alexa

Amazon cut the price of the Alexa and Google Home-compatible Nexx Garage NXG-100b smart Wi-Fi remote control for existing garage openers as a one-day deal. The MyQ Smart Garage Hub works with Key by Amazon for Prime members in select areas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon sale SanDisk SSD solid state drive storage deals
News

Amazon drops prices on SanDisk solid-state drives by up to $140

If storage is what you seek, Amazon has a handful of deals on SSDs for you. SanDisk solid-state drives of various sizes are discounted up to $140 off and PC, Xbox One, and PS4 gamers can all benefit.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
UFC Fight Night Florida on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night Florida: Souza vs. Hermansson with ESPN Plus

MMA fans are looking forward to another exciting UFC event, with Fight Night 150: Souza vs. Hermansson facing off this Saturday. If you’re itching for a way to watch it online, then read on to find out how you can stream it with ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll