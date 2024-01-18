So you have a 4K or 8K smart TV. That’s great. But no home theater is complete without a proper sound system. Breathtaking audio can launch any entertainment experience to new heights, transforming it into an immersive, one-of-a-kind event. Imagine hearing those jets flying overhead or the explosions and gunfire shaking the living room walls. You’ll get that with Sony’s HT-A7000 7.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It offers 360 Spatial Sound to envelope the room and uses unique sound mapping technology to do it. Here’s the best part, though. Thanks to a Sony soundbar deal at Best Buy, it’s $400 off. This is one of the best soundbar deals out there right now. Usually $1,400, you can grab it today for just $1,000. Did we also mention it has the Google Assistant built-in?

Why you should buy this Sony soundbar deal on the HT-A7000

Perfect for any room at just about any size, the Sony HT-A7000 features a host of audio technologies and features to deliver the ultimate at-home theater experience. You get 360 Spatial Sound, which essentially creates phantom speakers around you, sound field optimization to calibrate the audio stream to your environment, and high-quality video passthrough with Dolby Vision. But that’s just the start. Dolby Atmos audio, DTS:X, and integrated UI and controls through the BRAVIA quick settings offer even more to love.

With Google Assistant built-in and Bluetooth wireless, you can use the soundbar for more than just TV media, going beyond shows and movies. You can play music, stream from a mobile device like a phone or tablet, and much more. Plus, the assistant can help you navigate and complete various tasks. All you have to do is call out simple voice commands. “Hey, Google, turn on my TV, please.”

If you’re not a fan of Google Assistant, you can always use Alexa, available through a firmware update.

As this is a Sony system, it’s compatible with Sony’s excellent lineup of audio products. Optional subwoofers and rear speakers are available to expand your system anytime. Grab the SA-SW3 or SA-SW5 for punchy bass. Or, add the SA-RS3S and SA-RS5 rear speakers to take advantage of those extra audio channels. You can read more about how audio channels work in our ultimate surround sound guide, by the way.

For a limited time, you can save up to $400 on the Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2 channel soundbar at Best Buy. Normally, the soundbar alone would set you back $1,400, but thanks to this Sony soundbar deal, it’s only $1,000 today. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular system in a while. Don’t wait on this one. It will be gone before you know it.

